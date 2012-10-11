* Initial jobless claims fall 30,000 in latest week
* Seasonal adjustments a factor in drop, but trend positive
* Trade gap widens in August as exports decline
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits slid last week to the
lowest level in more than four and a half years, according to
government data that may provide a boost to President Barack
Obama a month before voters go to the polls.
The Labor Department report on Thursday was the latest data
to suggest improvement in the jobs market, though the
surprisingly large 30,000 drop in new claims may have reflected
distortions due to seasonal adjustments that are likely to be
smoothed out in coming weeks.
"The overall trend seems to be that the labor market is
improving," said Brian Kim, a currency strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
A Labor Department analyst said seasonal factors had
predicted a very large increase in claims last week, which he
said would be typical for the first week of the quarter.
Unadjusted claims did rise, but far less than expected,
resulting in the sharp drop in the seasonally adjusted figure.
He noted that one state reported a decline in claims last
week when a rise had been expected. No states had been estimated
for the report, he said.
"We will likely see some payback in the claims data reported
next week. But through this potential volatility, it does look
like the trend in the claims is improving somewhat," said Daniel
Silver, an economist at JPMorgan.
California, given its large population and past "massive
swings" in its claims data, was probably the state that caused
the sharp drop in the seasonally adjusted figure, Silver said.
The jobs data was tempered by a second report on Thursday
that hinted at weaker U.S. and global demand.
The U.S. trade deficit widened in August to $44.2 billion,
as U.S. goods exports fell for the fifth consecutive month and
imports declined fractionally.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a
seasonally adjusted 339,000, the lowest number of new claims
since February 2008, about a year before Obama took office in
the midst of the global financial crisis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims edging up
to 370,0000 last week.
Zach Pandl, strategist at Columbia Management in
Minneapolis, said "you do have to be cautious about possible
distortions. But with that caveat, the jobless claims numbers
have been modestly encouraging over the last few weeks."
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better measure
of labor market trends, fell 11,500 to 364,000, the lowest in
six months.
U.S. stocks rose in response to the jobs data, while
Treasury debt prices slipped and the dollar was lower against a
basket of currencies.
A government report on Friday showed employers added a
modest 114,000 jobs to their payrolls in September, but the
unemployment rate dropped sharply to 7.8 percent, also the
lowest level since Obama took office.
Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch and
others suggested last week the payrolls data was fixed to make
Obama look better ahead of the election, a charge strongly
denied by the Labor Department.
Obama's opponent, Republican Mitt Romney, has accused the
president of mishandling the economy.
Thursday's claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell to 3.27 million in the week ended Sept. 29, the
latest data available. It was the lowest since May.
DECLINING TRADE
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists were slightly
less optimistic about U.S. growth, lowering their median growth
forecasts to an annualized 1.6 percent for the first quarter of
2013, compared to 1.7 percent last month.
The group of more than 70 respondents also trimmed their
second-quarter forecasts to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent,
suggesting the U.S. economy will continue its slow, steady plod
despite a recession in Europe, a slowdown in China and more
restrictive fiscal policy at home.
The monthly trade gap increased to $44.2 billion in August,
from an upwardly revised estimate of $42.5 billion in July, the
Commerce Department said. Analysts were expecting an August
trade gap of about $44.0 billion.
Overall U.S. exports dropped 1.0 percent as troubles in
Europe continue to weigh on global growth, while imports fell
0.1 percent in a sign of faltering U.S. demand for consumer
products, autos and capital goods.
"It looks like net exports will contribute negatively to GDP
(gross domestic product) growth, subtracting as much as half a
percentage point," said Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa
Securities America in New York.
A separate Labor Department report showed that overall U.S.
import prices rose 1.1 percent for the second consecutive month
in September, while U.S. export prices rose 0.8 percent.