* September retail sales rise 1.1 pct on broad gains
* Core sales up 0.9 pct, suggests stronger consumer spending
* New York Fed factory index shows October contraction
* Business inventories rise 0.6 pct in August
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 U.S. retail sales rose in
September as Americans stepped up purchases of everything from
cars to electronics, a sign that consumer spending is driving
faster economic growth.
Other U.S. data on Monday pointed to an economy feeling the
effects of cooling global growth, with New York state factory
activity shrinking in October.
But consumer spending remains the U.S. economy's biggest
engine, and expectations for third-quarter economic growth
improved after the Commerce Department reported a 1.1 percent
increase in retail sales during September.
The reading, which beat analysts' forecasts, builds on other
signs of growing economic momentum, including a drop in the
jobless rate last month and a rise in consumer confidence.
"The news flow on the U.S. economy keeps getting better,"
said Chris Williamson, an economist at Markit in London.
Macroeconomic Advisers, a forecasting firm, raised its
outlook for the pace of third-quarter economic growth to 1.9
percent, up three tenths of a point from its previous view.
The details of the retail sales report showed broad
strength, with sales outside autos, gasoline and building
materials -- a closely followed barometer of consumer spending
-- climbing 0.9 percent last month. That was well above
expectations.
"This is a good end of (the) third quarter and we have some
good momentum to the fourth quarter," said Craig Dismuke, an
economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.
Still, there were signs that some of the boost in spending
could prove fleeting.
Sales at electronics retailers advanced 4.5 percent. Some
analysts said that might reflect sales of Apple's newest iPhone
model. If that is the case, that strength might show up in
October as well and then fade, said Michael Feroli, an economist
at JPMorgan in New York.
STEADY FED
Other temporary factors might be lending support as well.
Sales at food and beverage stores climbed 1.2 percent, which
might reflect some of the increase in food prices due to a
recent drought. Also, receipts at gasoline stations rose 2.5
percent, reflecting an increase in prices paid at the pump.
Even if the pick-up in growth is lasting, the U.S. Federal
Reserve is unlikely to reduce its support of the economy anytime
soon, and one prominent U.S. central banker said on Monday the
Fed won't rush its response to positive economic signals.
In September, the Fed launched a new open-ended plan to buy
mortgage-backed securities until the labor market improves
substantially. The Fed also pledged to keep interest rates low
until even after the economy strengthens.
U.S. stock prices rose and yields on U.S. government debt
climbed, as investors bet the data showed an improved economic
outlook.
Sluggish demand and the drought restricted the economy to a
1.3 percent annual growth pace in the April-June period. Indeed,
since the 2007-09 recession, weak growth has bedeviled the U.S.
labor market.
Still, the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen surprisingly
fast in recent months, dropping to 7.8 percent in September in a
potential boost for President Barack Obama's chances of
reelection on Nov 6.
In another report on Monday, the Commerce Department said
U.S. business inventories increased 0.6 percent in August as
auto dealers restocked.
Despite the positive signals on consumer spending, the
economy faces stiff headwinds from abroad.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index registered minus 6.16 in October -- an
improvement from the prior month but less of one than was
expected.
It was the third straight month the index pointed to
contraction in activity in New York state manufacturing, and the
latest sign that the cooling of the global economy is being felt
at American factories.
Economic growth has slowed around the globe as Europe's debt
crisis has weighed on demand for manufactured goods, including
those from China.
Worries about the European crisis and the possibility of
belt tightening next year by the U.S. government have led many
companies to postpone investments. For now, at least, consumer
spending appears to be making up for some of that weakness.