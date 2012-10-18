* Jobless claims rise 46,000 to 388,000 in latest week
* Official: seasonal adjustments distorted start of quarter
* Data still points to slow improvement in labor market
* Philadelphia Fed factory index, leading economic index up
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits spiked last week,
reversing a sharp decline in the prior week but still pointing
to a labor market that is slowly healing.
Other data on Thursday showed factory activity increased in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region during October, although not enough
to suggest an end to broader weakness in U.S. factory output.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose a
greater-than-expected 46,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted
388,000, the Labor Department said.
But the department cautioned that data over the past two
weeks appeared distorted by a shift in the way one state was
reporting its claims figures. A four-week moving average that
smoothes weekly volatility fell from a month earlier, suggesting
the lackluster recovery in the job market was on track.
"Things are getting better in the labor market, but only
slowly," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in
New York.
The U.S. economy remains hobbled by a persistently high
jobless rate. Incomes have stagnated and many families are awash
in debts taken on during a housing bubble in the last decade.
Recently, however, the economy has shown a few positive
signals, with the unemployment rate falling to 7.8 percent and
retail sales picking up. Consumer spirits have also brightened.
Those signs of improvement appear to have done little to
bolster President Barack Obama's bid for a second term, and
there is only one more reading on U.S. unemployment before
voters go to the polls on Nov. 6.
U.S. stock prices were roughly flat following the jobless
claims data, while yields on U.S. Treasury debt fell.
CLOUDY OUTLOOK
Government statisticians have struggled to adjust the
jobless claims data for seasonal patterns over the last two
weeks.
Last week, the Labor Department reported claims fell an
unusually large 30,000 in the Oct. 6 week, reaching the lowest
level in more than four years. But a department analyst said it
appeared state-level administrative issues were distorting the
data.
Claims usually increase at the start of a quarter, but one
state appeared to be following a different reporting pattern
than usual, leading to the wild fluctuations, the analyst said.
The data nonetheless points to modest strides in the labor
market. While the four-week average of new claims rose 750 last
week to 365,500, a month ago that figure stood at 378,500.
Last week was the period used by the Labor Department to
survey employers and calculate how many workers were added to
payrolls in October. The drop in the four-week average from a
month ago suggests hiring picked up.
"It does look like the labor market is improving at least in
that respect," said Pierre Ellis, an economist at Decision
Economics in New York.
The private Conference Board said on Thursday that its gauge
of future economic activity rebounded in September to post its
largest gain in seven months.
Separately, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business
activity index rose to 5.7 in October from minus 1.9 the month
before, snapping five months of negative readings that pointed
to contraction.
The reading topped the expectations of analysts polled by
Reuters, but details within the report gave some worrisome
signals about U.S. manufacturing, which has suffered from
sagging exports. Europe's debt crisis has cooled global growth,
cutting into export demand.
The Philadelphia Fed report pointed to a contraction in
employment at the region's factories.
It also suggested the region's factories were cutting plans
for capital investments.
Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics in London,
said that could be a sign factories are worried the U.S.
government could raise taxes and cut spending next year, which
would hit economic growth.