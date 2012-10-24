* New home sales increase 5.7 percent in September
* Sales pace is highest since April 2010
* Median new home price jumps 11.7 percent from year ago
* Markit flash PMI rises to 51.3 in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 New U.S. single-family home
sales surged in September to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2
years, further evidence the housing market recovery is gaining
steam.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that new home
sales increased 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted
389,000-unit annual rate -- the fastest pace since April 2010,
when sales were boosted by a tax credit for first-time home
buyers.
Although sales in August were revised down to a 368,000-unit
rate from the previously reported 373,000 units, the tenor of
the report was relatively strong, with the median price of a new
home rising 11.7 percent from a year ago.
The quickened pace in the housing sector is good news for
the economy, but it remains one of the few bright spots.
"Housing is now a positive for the economy after years of
being a drag, but it's not enough to counteract the slowdown in
manufacturing, which was the star," said David Berson, chief
economist at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio.
A second report showed only a modest pick-up in factory
activity this month amid a darkening cloud of economic
uncertainty at home and slower growth abroad.
The home sales data was the latest to show the housing
market on the mend from its brutal collapse in 2006, which
dragged the economy through its worst recession since the Great
Depression.
Rising sales are pushing down the stock of unsold properties
on the market, lifting prices and giving builders more
confidence to take on new projects.
Demand for housing is being driven by a steady rise in the
number of U.S. households, which had declined during the
recession as financially strapped Americans moved in with family
and friends. Modest job gains, increased job security and record
low mortgage rates are encouraging many to seek home ownership.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has targeted housing as a channel
to boost growth, announcing last month that it would buy $40
billion in mortgage-backed securities per month until the
outlook for employment improved substantially.
The action helped push already low mortgage rates even
lower. However, mortgage rates rose last week, dampening demand
for loans to purchase homes during that period.
The Fed's monetary policy committee on Wednesday stuck to
its ultra accommodative stance even as it acknowledged that some
parts of the economy, including the housing market, were looking
a bit better.
MANUFACTURING SLUGGISH
While the Fed's stimulus is supporting the consumption side
of the economy, concerns about domestic fiscal policy and
slowing global demand are hobbling the production side.
In a separate report, financial information firm Markit said
its U.S. "flash," or preliminary, Purchasing Managers Index for
the manufacturing sector edged up to 51.3 this month from 51.1
in September. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
A modest rise in output helped boost business conditions in
the sector, which suffered its weakest quarter in three years
during the July-to-September period.
But fewer orders from domestic clients and a fifth straight
monthly decline in overseas demand for U.S. goods indicated
manufacturing was acting as a drag on growth and employment,
said Markit Chief Economist Chris Williamson.
"Purchasing managers report that the key to the ongoing
weakness remains uncertainty among customers in export markets,
notably Europe and Asia," he said.
The slowdown in factory activity is largely the result of
fears that the U.S. Congress might fail to avoid the automatic
tax hikes and government spending cuts that will suck about $600
billion out of the economy next year.
The housing data, however, showed no signs yet that the
so-called fiscal cliff has crossed the radar of ordinary
Americans.
The inventory of new homes on the market remained near
record lows in September, although some economists worry a
pick-up in building activity could undercut the market if sales
do not rise significantly further.
At September's sales pace it would take 4.5 months to clear
the new homes on the market, the fewest since October 2005 and
down from 4.7 months in August.
Sales last month were up in three of the four regions. They
tumbled 37.3 percent in the Midwest.