By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 U.S. business investment
showed signs of stalling in September, an indication that
worries over a possible sharp tightening in the federal budget
are already weighing on the economy.
Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a fresh
sign the labor market is slowly healing.
New orders for capital goods outside of defense and
excluding aircraft -- a proxy for business spending plans -- was
unchanged last month at $60.3 billion, Commerce Department data
showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a modest gain.
The reading highlighted concerns that companies are holding
back investments due to fears the U.S. Congress could fail to
avert sharp tax hikes and spending cuts in 2013, which threaten
to send the country back into recession.
"The slowdown in business fixed investment during the second
half of the year is even more pronounced than feared," said Harm
Bandholz, an economist at UniCredit in New York.
Shipments of non-defense capital goods other than aircraft,
which go into the government's estimates for economic growth,
fell for the third straight month. As a result, JPMorgan lowered
its estimate for third-quarter economic growth by two tenths of
a point to a 1.6 percent annual rate.
The investment readings were part of a larger report that
showed orders for long-lasting factory goods last month posted
their biggest gain since January 2010. However, the rise was
fueled by a spike in volatile aircraft orders and failed to make
up ground lost in August.
Manufacturing has been a major driver of the recovery from
America's 2007-09 recession, but now is beset by softer demand
at home and abroad. The European debt crisis has suppressed
orders at factories around the world, from China to the United
States and Latin America.
ORDERS SOFT OUTSIDE OF TRANSPORTATION
The U.S. economy remains hobbled by a persistently high
jobless rate. Incomes have stagnated and many families are awash
in debts taken on during a housing bubble in the last decade.
Recently, however, the economy has shown a few positive
signals, with the unemployment rate falling to 7.8 percent and
retail sales picking up. Consumer spirits also have brightened.
Those signs of improvement appear to have done little to
bolster President Barack Obama's bid for a second term, and
there is only one more reading on U.S. unemployment before the
Nov. 6 election.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned about the weakness
in business investment, which has contrasted with brighter
economic signals from household spending.
Even though businesses are ratcheting back spending plans,
the factory sector still appears to be expanding slowly.
New orders for durable goods -- items like toasters and
refrigerators that are meant to last three years or more -- rose
a higher-than-expected 9.9 percent, partially reversing August's
sharp loss.
Excluding transportation, orders rose a more modest 2
percent. Boeing received 143 orders in September, up from just
one in August, according to information on the plane maker's
website.
CLEARER READ
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 last week to a
seasonally adjusted 369,000.
A Labor Department analyst said all states submitted data
for the report and that there was nothing unusual in the raw
data. The analyst said the data showed no signs of the factors
that had appeared to generate sharp swings in the claims reading
over the prior two weeks.
The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which
smoothes out such volatility, rose 1,500 to a 368,000.
Economists generally think a reading below 400,000 points to an
increase in employment, with hiring likely outpacing layoffs.
The report gave investors a clearer picture that the labor
market is slowly healing after the big fluctuations in the
claims data earlier in the month.
U.S. stock prices rose, helped by a report that pointed to a
pickup in Chinese factory output during the last three months of
the year. Prices for U.S. government debt pared losses following
the U.S. data.
A third report on Thursday showed contracts to buy
previously owned U.S. homes rose far less than expected in
September, although the data continued to point to an improving
tone in the housing market.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed in September, gained 0.3
percent to 99.5.