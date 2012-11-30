* Consumer spending falls 0.2 percent in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 U.S. consumer spending fell
in October for the first time in five months and income growth
stalled, leading some economists to cut already weak estimates
of fourth-quarter economic growth.
Superstorm Sandy was partly to blame for the pullback in
spending as the quarter started, but economists said the data on
Friday also underscored the economy's fundamental weakness,
stemming from the uncertainty over the course of fiscal policy.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending fell 0.2
percent after a 0.8 percent increase in September. Income growth
was flat as wages and salaries dropped 0.2 percent, in part
because of work disruptions caused by the storm, which lashed
the East Coast in late October.
But even stripping out the $18.2 billion annual rate hit to
wages and salaries from the storm, they would have been flat.
"What this is showing is the economy, broadly, is slowing in
the fourth quarter and it is concern on the part of businesses
and consumers with respect to the fiscal cliff," said David
Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus,
Ohio.
The cliff refers to automatic government spending cuts and
tax hikes early next year that could drain about $600 billion
from the economy unless lawmakers and the Obama administration
agree on a less painful plan to reduce budget deficits.
Fears an impasse could send the economy into a swoon
undercut business spending in the third quarter. So far there is
little sign of progress in Washington budget talks, which the
top Republican in Congress on Friday said were at a "stalemate."
Inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell 0.3 percent in
October, the first decline since June, after rising 0.4 percent
the prior month.
It was the largest drop in real spending since September
2009 and implied growth in consumer spending this quarter would
struggle to exceed the third-quarter's 1.4 percent annual pace,
which was the slowest in more than a year.
The data prompted economists to cut fourth-quarter GDP
growth estimates, some quite sharply. Estimates now center
between a 0.8 percent and 1.8 percent annual pace. The economy
expanded at a 2.7 percent rate in the third quarter.
"It's going to be challenging for real spending to grow
above the third-quarter's pace. The fundamental drivers of
spending are still sluggish," said Sam Bullard, a senior
economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
BUDGET TALKS KEY
And the risks to growth are rising. A second report showed
that while factory activity in the Midwest rose in November for
the first time in three months, new orders tumbled to their
lowest level since June 2009, when the recession ended.
U.S. financial markets shrugged off the data as traders kept
a wary eye on the budget talks in Washington.
Stocks on Wall Street ended flat, while prices for
longer-dated U.S. government debt fell modestly. The dollar was
barely changed against a basket of currencies.
Major retailers on Thursday reported unexpectedly weak sales
in November, which many pinned on Sandy.
Consumer spending is expected to bounce back by December as
households replace goods damaged by the storm and income picks
up as workers return to work. However, the magnitude could hinge
on the outcome of the budget talks.
"If the discussions in Washington linger as they appear they
are, then the pick-up in December would be less than it
otherwise would be because you still have this level of
uncertainty weighing on consumers," said Berson.
The income at the disposal of households after inflation and
taxes dipped 0.1 percent last month after being flat in
September. Despite weak income growth, the saving rate - the
percentage of disposable income households are socking away -
rose to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent the prior month.
Inflation was largely contained, helped by a 29 cent drop in
gasoline prices. A price index for consumer spending nudged up
0.1 percent, taking its increase over the past 12 months up to
1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in September.
So-called core prices, which strip out food and energy
costs, also edged up 0.1 percent, with the year-on-year gain
holding steady at 1.6 percent.
Economists said weak growth and benign inflation could
compel the Federal Reserve to keep on an ultra easy monetary
policy path.
"We believe the weak tracking of fourth-quarter GDP will
reinforce the Fed's case for taking out insurance against
downside risks," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan
in New York.