* ISM manufacturing index lowest since July 2009 while
Markit manufacturing index climbs
* Construction spending climbs
* Stocks cut gains after data
* Small business borrowing rises
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Dec 3U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly
contracted in November, falling to its lowest level in over
three years in a sign the sector may be struggling to gain
traction, according to an industry report released on Monday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.5 in November from 51.7 the
month before. The reading was shy of expectations of 51.3,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. The 50 level in the
index is the line between expansion and contraction.
The figure was the softest since July 2009 when the U.S.
economy was struggling in the aftermath of the financial crisis,
and may have been aggravated by the superstorm Sandy that hit
the U.S. east coast in late October.
The return to contraction was a surprise after the sector
grew for two straight months and marks a reappearance of the
economic weakness seen over the summer months that investors and
economists had hoped was behind them.
"There are two ways of looking at this," said Christopher
Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.
"We had two months of growth and now we are back to
contraction, that is one way. The other, which is a little more
realistic is that since May the index has been very close to 50
and I think what we are seeing is that manufacturing has stalled
and has yet to recover."
U.S. stocks lost ground after gaining earlier on Chinese
reports that showed manufacturing in the world's second-largest
economy picked up pace during the month.
The S&P 500 rose 0.25 percent and the Dow industrials
briefly turned negative.
The new worries over the economy come as investors are on
guard over negotiations in Washington aimed at averting the
so-called "fiscal cliff", a series of tax hikes and spending
cuts that economists say could push the economy into a
recession.
The ISM survey was at odds with a separate manufacturing
survey also released on Monday. Financial information firm
Markit said rising demand from domestic and foreign customers
helped U.S. manufacturing grow in November at its quickest pace
in six months, though hiring remained sluggish.
ISM's survey, which focuses more on large companies, also
seemed to contradict a survey of smaller firms published on
Monday, though this was conducted a month earlier.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index
showed borrowing by small U.S. businesses rose in October, as
the central bank launched its latest round of monetary stimulus
to encourage borrowing and spending.
U.S. construction spending, also during October, was a
bright spot however as the housing sector recovery appears to be
gaining traction. Spending rose by the most in five months, with
stronger spending on homes outpacing tepid gains in business and
government projects.
Monday's reports mark the start of a relatively busy week
for economic data releases that comes to a head on Friday with
the closely watched monthly payrolls report for November.
Economists in a Reuters poll expect 93,000 jobs were created
during the month, down from 171,000 the month before.