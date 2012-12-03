* ISM manufacturing index lowest since July 2009
* Markit manufacturing index climbs
* Construction spending climbs
* Stocks cut gains after data
* Small business borrowing rises
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Dec 3U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly
contracted in November to its lowest level in more than three
years, as companies worried about whether lawmakers in
Washington could reach a budget deal in time avert a crisis that
many fear could lead to a recession.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday
that its index of national factory activity fell to 49.5 in
November from 51.7 the month before. The reading was shy of
expectations of 51.3, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The figure was the softest since July 2009 when the U.S.
economy was struggling in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Economists said the November slide may have been aggravated by
superstorm Sandy, which devastated the U.S. east coast in late
October, as well as uncertainty over budget negotiations in
Washington.
The return to contraction - when the index falls below 50 -
surprised many economists and investors who had hoped that two
straight months of growth meant the economy had gotten over the
weakness seen during the summer months.
Still, economists were divided on the impact of one-off
events such as Sandy and the fiscal cliff negotiations. Some
said that although the sector expanded over the previous two
months, the trend was anemic growth, akin to stagnation.
"Since May the index has been very close to 50 and I think
what we are seeing is that manufacturing has stalled and has yet
to recover," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN
Financial in New York.
U.S. stocks lost ground after an earlier rise on Chinese
reports that showed manufacturing in the world's second-largest
economy picked up during the month. At midday, the S&P 500
and Dow Jones industrial average were about flat.
Investors are wary about negotiations in Washington aimed at
averting the so-called "fiscal cliff", a series of tax hikes and
spending cuts that economists say could push the economy into a
recession.
Recent data also showed U.S. consumer sentiment weakened in
November amid growing uncertainty over federal tax and spending
programs next year.
"Overall, today's report suggests that the manufacturing
sector is likely to remain a weak point in the recovery for a
few months yet," said Jeremy Lawson, an economist at BNP Paribas
in a research note.
But the ISM survey was at odds with a separate manufacturing
survey also released on Monday. Financial information firm
Markit said rising demand from domestic and foreign customers
helped U.S. manufacturing grow in November at its quickest pace
in six months, though hiring remained sluggish.
ISM's survey, which focuses more on large companies, also
seemed to contradict a survey of smaller firms published on
Monday, though this survey was conducted a month earlier.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index
showed borrowing by small U.S. businesses rose in October, as
the central bank launched its latest round of monetary stimulus
to encourage borrowing and spending.
U.S. October construction spending was a bright spot as the
housing sector recovery appeared to be gaining traction.
Spending rose by the most in five months, with stronger spending
on homes outpacing tepid gains in business and government
projects.
The mixed evidence means some economists are taking a more
optimistic view.
"As long as Congress reaches a deal to avoid the cliff, then
activity should bounce back next year," said economists at
Captial Economics in a research note. "Any hit from Sandy may be
reversed before then."
Several automakers on Monday reported strong U.S. new-car
sales for November as the industry rebounded from a weak October
while also benefiting from pent-up demand.
Monday's reports marked the start of a relatively busy week
for economic data releases that comes to a head on Friday with
the closely watched monthly payrolls report for November.
Economists in a Reuters poll expect 93,000 jobs were created
during the month, down from 171,000 the month before.