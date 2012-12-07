* Payrolls rise 146,000 in November; Sandy not a factor
* Unemployment rate falls to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent
* Jobless rate drop reflects shrinking workforce
* Consumer sentiment plunges in early December
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 U.S. companies kept up their
slow but steady hiring pace in November, defying predictions
that Superstorm Sandy would deal a big blow to the labor market.
While the unemployment rate fell to a near four-year low of
7.7 percent, that was only because many Americans gave up the
hunt for work, tempering the signal from the
stronger-than-expected payrolls growth.
A big drop in consumer confidence in December, the largest
fall in more than 1-1/2 years, also offered a cautionary note on
the economy's health.
Non-farm employment expanded by 146,000 jobs last month
after gaining 138,000 in October, the Labor Department said on
Friday. The increase was well above the 93,000 expected on Wall
Street.
"We are moving in a trend-like modest job-growth
environment," said Michael Hanson, a senior economist at Bank of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "We really need to
see payroll numbers break above 200,000 for a while to think we
have a more sustained recovery under way."
The government said Sandy, which slammed the densely
populated East Coast in late October, did not have a substantive
impact on the data. Economists had thought it would, with some
predicting it would cut up to 75,000 jobs off payrolls growth.
Nevertheless, the storm did hit the economy hard.
Sandy knocked retail sales and industrial output in October
and led to a big spike in claims for jobless benefits, one of
the reasons economists expected job growth to slow.
A Labor Department survey of households found 369,000
workers were unable to make it to work in the aftermath of the
storm and a further 1.1 million ended up working only part time.
However, the department still considered them employed.
The stronger-than-expected payrolls number helped to push
down prices for U.S. Treasuries, but lifted the
dollar against a basket of currencies. The Dow Jones
industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
ended Friday's session moderately higher, but a steep
drop in Apple's stock once again forced the Nasdaq Composite
Index to end the day in negative territory.
MODEST TREND
November's job gains left them just below the monthly
average of 151,000 that has prevailed since January.
Economists consider that pace just enough to push the
jobless rate lower over time. But they say roughly 200,000 to
250,000 jobs per month would be needed to make noticeable
headway in absorbing the 22.7 million Americans who are either
jobless or underemployed.
The 0.2 percentage point drop in the unemployment rate,
which took it to its lowest level since December 2008, was due
to a decrease in the size of the labor force, a suggestion that
frustrated Americans were giving up the hunt for work.
The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of
working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one,
fell back to near a 31-year low.
Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy
Institute in Washington, said it could take more than 10 years
for the unemployment rate to drop back to its pre-recession
level of around 5 percent at the current pace of job growth.
Last month, the retail sector accounted for more than a
third of jobs gains, which economists tied to a brisk start to
the holiday shopping season. Still, private hiring slowed to
147,000 from 189,000 in October, pulled down by a sharp decline
in construction employment and weak manufacturing payrolls.
FISCAL CLIFF WORRIES
Employment continues to be held back by fears the government
may fail to prevent the $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and
government spending cuts set to take hold at the start of next
year. The debt crisis in Europe has also weighed.
Worries about this so-called fiscal cliff hit consumer
sentiment in early December. The Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's preliminary confidence index plummeted 8.2 points to
74.5. It was the largest drop since March 2011.
"That confirms my belief that the only thing the economy has
to fear is Washington itself," said Joel Naroff, chief economist
at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
"There is some real underlying strength in the economy as
the November jobs numbers indicate, but it could be wiped out by
the games being played by our political representatives."
With the labor market far from full health, Federal Reserve
policymakers, who meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, look certain to
keep U.S. monetary policy on its current ultra-easy course.
Economists said an anticipated tightening of fiscal policy
next year, even if a deal is reached to avoid completely going
over the fiscal cliff, provides ample reason for the U.S.
central bank to maintain its stance.
The retail sector added 52,600 jobs last month after rising
50,900 in October. The pace of retail hiring over the last three
months was the fastest since 1995.
There were also increases in information and temporary help
hiring. But transport, financial, education and health services
employment slowed. Manufacturing employment fell 7,000, marking
the third month it has dropped this year.
Construction payrolls surprisingly tumbled 20,000, despite a
surge in homebuilding, which is benefiting from the Fed's effort
to hold borrowing costs down. Economists said they expect
construction jobs to rise in the coming months as the housing
recovery returns full swing.
Average hourly earnings increased 4 cents. In the 12 months
through November, average hourly earnings are up just 1.7
percent, underscoring the trouble that workers are having
keeping up with inflation.