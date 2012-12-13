* Retail sales rise 0.3 percent in November; core strong
* New jobless claims fall sharply to 343,000 in latest week
* Wholesale prices drop 0.8 percent in November
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week to
a near four-year low and retail sales rebounded in November,
hopeful signs for the struggling U.S. economic recovery.
Initial claims for state unemployment aid fell for a fourth
straight week, dropping 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted 343,000,
the Labor Department said on Thursday. They are now at their
lowest level since early October, and within a hair of territory
last seen in early 2008.
Another report suggested consumer spending picked up last
month despite fears Washington will fail to avoid harsh
austerity measures that could trigger a recession. Worries over
this "fiscal cliff" hit sentiment hard in early December.
"It is hard to detect material evidence that fiscal cliff
uncertainties are weighing on consumer behavior," said Michael
Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
A slow but steady improvement in the labor market has helped
support consumer spending, which propped up economic growth in
the third quarter when business investment sagged.
Economic growth is expected to slow in the fourth quarter,
hurt by slower inventory building and a pull back in investment
by companies worried about the fiscal cliff.
However, the economy does appear to be moving quickly past
the headwinds presented by superstorm Sandy, which hit the East
Coast in late October and led to a spike in jobless claims.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
weekly volatility, dropped 27,000 to 381,500.
"The labor market might be improving a bit quicker than
expected," said David Sloan, an economist at 4Cast in New York.
U.S. stocks dipped despite the data. Investors appeared
cautious about making aggressive bets in the midst of
negotiations in Washington to slow or avoid the $600 billion in
spending cuts and tax hike set to take hold early next year.
CORE SALES MEASURE MARCHES HIGHER
The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.3 percent
last month, rebounding from October's 0.3 percent decline.
The increase fell short of the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists, but a measure of core sales exceeded
expectations.
Core retail sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline and
building materials rose 0.5 percent in November. The government
uses this measure, which was flat in October, to calculate
consumer spending.
Despite the improvement, growth in spending is still seen
slowing in the fourth quarter.
"Consumers have recovered somewhat ... but the trend has
been declining since last June," said Joseph Trevisani, a market
strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
GDP growth is expected to slow to a 1.2 percent annual rate
in the last three months of the year, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday, down from a 2.7 percent rate in the third quarter.
The rise in overall retail sales was tempered by a 4 percent
decline in receipts at gasoline stations, the biggest drop since
December 2008. That likely reflects a fall in gasoline prices
during the month, which left consumers with more money to spend
on other things.
The Labor Department said separately that prices received by
the nation's farms, factories and refineries dropped 0.8 percent
in November as gasoline prices fell by the most since March
2009.
So-called core producer prices, which strip out volatile
energy and food costs, rose a modest 0.1 percent.
The report underscored a general lack of inflation pressure
in the economy, giving the Federal Reserve room to continue with
efforts to bring down the nation's 7.7 percent unemployment
rate.
The Fed announced a new round of monetary stimulus on
Wednesday, taking the unprecedented step of indicating interest
rates would remain near zero until unemployment falls to at
least 6.5 percent.
In a packed day for government data on the economy, the
Commerce Department also said business inventories, which are a
key component of economic growth, rose 0.4 percent in October,
in line with expectations.