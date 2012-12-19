* Building permits rise 3.6 percent in November
* Permits at their highest level since July 2008
* Starts fall 3.0 percent after three months of solid gains
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 U.S. homebuilding permits
touched their highest level in nearly 4-1/2 years in November,
pointing to strength in the housing market, even though
groundbreaking activity dropped.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday building permits
increased 3.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
899,000 units, the highest since July 2008. That was well above
economists' expectations for an 875,000-unit pace.
In contrast, construction starts fell 3.0 percent to an
861,000-unit pace, but that followed three straight months of
solid gains and a three-month moving average showed a firming
trend.
"The trend is definitely up. Housing is going to make a
small contribution to economic growth in 2012 and I would expect
that home building will continue to improve through 2013," said
Gus Faucher, senior economist at PNC Financial Services in
Pittsburgh.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
attention remained fixed on budget talks in Washington. Stocks
were little changed, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt were
trading higher. The dollar was broadly weak.
The housing market, one of the few bright spots in the
economy, has regained some footing after a historic collapse
that ignited the worst recession since the Great Depression.
The recovery is broad-based, with sales, home building and
prices all showing gains. A report on Tuesday showed builders'
confidence in the market for new single-family homes reached its
highest level this month since April 2006.
While last month's decline in groundbreaking prompted some
economists to trim already meager growth forecasts for the
fourth quarter, homebuilding is expected to add to economic
growth this year for the first time since 2005.
In the 12 months through November, housing starts were up
21.6 percent, while permits had gained 26.8 percent.
"More and more, the recovery is widespread. It is nice to
see it happen," said Barry Rutenberg, a home builder from
Gainesville, Florida, and chairman of the National Association
of Home Builders.
SHIFT IN PSYCHOLOGY
Mortgage rates remain near record lows, helped by a program
launched by the Federal Reserve in September to purchase
mortgage-backed securities.
A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association
showed demand for home loans fell last week as mortgage rates
ticked higher. Applications for loans to buy a home had risen in
each of the prior five weeks.
Though residential construction only accounts for about 2.5
percent of gross domestic product, economists estimate that for
every single-family home built at least three full-time jobs are
created.
Last month, permits to build single-family homes dipped 0.2
percent to a 565,000-unit pace. Permits for multi-family homes
increased 10.6 percent to a 334,000-unit rate, reflecting
buoyant demand for rental apartments.
"Longer term, we may have seen a shift in psychology, which
is putting an extreme pressure on builders to provide
multi-family homes. Young families are no longer clamoring to
buy," said Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New
York.
The step down in residential construction last month
reflected a 5.2 percent drop in the Northeast, which was slammed
by Superstorm Sandy in late October. Starts also tumbled in the
West, where they were down 19.2 percent.
Last month, groundbreaking for single-family homes, the
largest segment of the market, fell 4.1 percent to a
565,000-unit pace. Starts for multi-family homes slipped 1.0
percent to a 296,00-unit rate.
Economists said the pace of home construction was not
keeping up with the bounce in household formation from recession
lows, creating potential for upward momentum.
"We haven't been putting up enough housing to keep up with
the expanding population. Given that, I would expect to see
further improvement in home building in 2013," said PNC
Financial's Faucher.