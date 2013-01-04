(Corrects 12th paragraph to say workweek was up slightly)
* U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs in December
* Economy seen growing lackluster 2 percent this year
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 7.8 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise 0.3 percent
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 The pace of hiring by U.S.
employers eased slightly in December, pointing to a lackluster
pace of economic growth that was unable to make further inroads
in the country's still high unemployment rate.
Payrolls outside the farming sector grew 155,000 last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday. That was in line with
analysts' expectations and slightly below the revised gain of
161,000 reported for November.
The report reinforces expectations of 2 percent economic
growth this year, unlikely to quickly bring down the
unemployment rate or make the U.S. Federal Reserve rethink its
easy-money policies anytime soon despite growing unease by some
policymakers over a bond-buying program.
"The U.S. economy is just muddling through," said Tom di
Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The jobless rate held steady at 7.8 percent in December,
down nearly a percentage point from a year earlier but still
well above the average rate over the last 60 years of about 6
percent.
The Labor Department raised its estimate for the
unemployment rate in November by a tenth of a point to 7.8
percent, citing a slight change in the labor market's seasonal
swings.
Most economists expect the U.S. economy will be held back by
tax hikes this year as well as by weak spending by households
and businesses, which are still trying to reduce their debt
burdens.
Friday's data nonetheless gave signals of some momentum in
the labor market's recovery from the 2007-09 recession.
Gains in employment were distributed broadly throughout the
economy, from manufacturing and construction to health care.
Also, many economists had expected December's payroll gains
to be padded by one-time factors like the recovery from a
mammoth storm that hit the East Coast in late October.
The government had said last month the storm had no
substantial impact on the November data, and many economists
expected the government on Friday to recant by revising downward
its estimate for payroll gains in November. Instead, the
government revised November payrolls upward by 15,000.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent last month,
slightly more than analysts had expected, while the length of
the average workweek was up slightly.
"This shows the economy is chugging along, with payroll
gains at about the average it has been over the past year," Tom
Porcelli, an economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Analysts appeared divided over whether the number points to
the Fed scaling back its plans to buy bonds, perhaps as soon as
the second half of this year.
Porcelli said December's unspectacular payroll gains should
reinforce expectations the Fed will continue with the program.
However, Craig Dismuke, a strategist at Vining Sparks in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the current pace of job creation will
raise pressure on the Fed to stop bond purchases after the
middle of the year.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since 2008, and in
September promised open-ended bond purchases to support lending
further. On Thursday, however, minutes from the Fed's December
policy review pointed to rising concerns over how the asset
purchases will affect financial markets.
U.S. S&P stock index futures added to gains after the data,
while U.S. Treasuries prices erased most of their losses.
AUSTERITY'S BITE
Despite the signs of some momentum in hiring, a wave of
government spending cuts due to begin around March loom over the
economy.
Many economic forecasts assume the cuts - which would hit
the military, education and other areas - will ultimately be
pushed into next year as part of a deal sought by lawmakers to
reduce gradually the government's debt burden.
Initially, the cuts were planned to have begun this month as
part of a $600 billion austerity package that also included tax
hikes.
Hiring in December may have been slowed by uncertainty over
the timing of the austerity.
"Companies were very worried about the fiscal cliff, so it's
a good number that they were still hiring," said Yelena
Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Congress this week passed legislation to avoid most of the
tax hikes and postpone the spending cuts.
Even with the last-minute deal to avoid much of the "fiscal
cliff," most workers will see their take-home pay reduced this
month as a two-year cut in payroll taxes expires.
Austerity already held back the U.S. economy in 2012. In
December, government payrolls shrank by 13,000.
That leaves the Fed's efforts to lower borrowing costs as
the main program for stimulating the economy.
