* Core capital goods orders rise 0.7 percent in June
* Overall durable goods orders jump 4.2 percent
* Report bodes well for second-half growth
* Weekly unemployment claims rise, jobs recovery intact
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 25 A gauge of planned U.S.
business spending on capital goods rose in June, buoying hopes
of an acceleration in economic growth in the second half of
2013.
The data on Thursday was the latest to suggest factory
activity was regaining some momentum after hitting a soft patch
earlier this year and it fit in with views that the drag on the
economy from tighter fiscal policy was ebbing.
A separate report showed new claims for jobless benefits
edged higher last week, but remained within a range that
suggests the labor market's recovery is on track.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.7
percent last month, the Commerce Department said. May's gain was
also revised higher, to 2.2 percent from 1.5 percent.
"That seems to portend an increase in capex as we roll into
the third quarter and suggests that third-quarter growth is
going to pick-up," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at
RBC Capital Markets in New York.
However, shipments of these so-called core capital goods -
used to calculate equipment and software spending in the gross
domestic product report, fell 0.9 percent last month. The drop,
which followed a 1.9 percent increase in May, was a reminder of
just how much economic growth in the second quarter slowed.
Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers cut its projection
for second quarter GDP growth by two-tenths of a percentage
point to a 0.5 percent annual rate on the weak shipments number.
JPMorgan also lowered its forecast to 0.5 percent.
Higher taxes and deep government spending cuts have dampened
economic activity in the first half of the year, but the drag
appears to be fading.
In addition to the increase in planned business investment
spending, the report showed overall orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods jumped 4.2 percent as demand for
transportation goods and machinery increased.
It was a third straight month of gains and pushed orders for
these goods, which range from toasters to aircraft, to a record
high, surpassing the previous peak reached in December 2007, the
month the economy slipped into recession.
LABOR MARKET IMPROVING
While a separate report from the Labor Department showed
initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 7,000
to 343,000 last week, economists said volatility linked to
annual auto plant shutdowns was likely distorting the picture.
Automakers traditionally close plants in July for retooling.
However, they have either shortened the shutdown period or
completely forgone the closures, throwing off the model that the
government uses to adjust the data for seasonal variations.
A four-week average of new claims, which irons out the
week-to-week volatility, held at levels that economists say are
consistent with improving labor market conditions.
"It appears from the four-week average of claims that there
is no evidence of a pickup in job losses in July," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York. He said
that bodes well for next week's report on employment growth in
June. Economists expect that report to show U.S. employers added
184,000 workers to their payrolls.
Although a surge in bookings for civilian and defense
aircraft and solid demand for motor vehicles buoyed orders for
durable goods in June, there were also signs of strength in
other categories.
In addition, unfilled orders recorded their largest gain
since December 2007. Even more encouraging, order books for core
capital goods rose a solid 1.7 percent.
"With unfilled orders on the up and core orders swinging
higher the odds of a shift higher in investment spending, so
critical to the economic outlook, is beginning to gel," said
Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities in New York.