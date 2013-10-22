* Nonfarm employment increases 148,000 in September
* Unemployment rate falls to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent
* Average hourly earnings up, workweek steady
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 U.S. employers added far
fewer workers than expected in September, suggesting a loss of
momentum in the economy that will likely add to the Federal
Reserve's caution in deciding when to trim its monthly bond
purchases.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers last month,
the Labor Department said on Tuesday. While the job count for
August was revised higher, employment gains in July were revised
lower and were the weakest since June 2012.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the economy to add
180,000 jobs in September.
"This report on the labor market will soften people's
assessments of current conditions," said Cary Leahey, a senior
economist at Decision Economics in New York.
But there was a silver lining in the report. The
unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 7.2
percent, the lowest level since November 2008.
Prices for U.S. government debt rose, while the dollar fell
against the euro and the yen. Stocks, however, opened higher as
investors welcomed the prospect of continued monetary stimulus
from the U.S. central bank.
The closely watched employment report was released more than
two weeks later than originally scheduled because of the partial
shutdown of the federal government earlier this month.
Signs the economy lost steam even before the acrimonious
budget fight could convince the Fed to hold off any decision on
scaling back its bond-buying stimulus until the extent of the
economic damage from the fiscal standoff is clear.
Economists estimate the 16-day government shutdown shaved as
much as 0.6 percentage point off annualized fourth-quarter gross
domestic product, through reduced government output and damage
to both consumer and business confidence.
Fed officials will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday to
discuss monetary policy. They surprised markets last month by
sticking to their $85 billion per month bond-buying pace, saying
they wanted to see more evidence of a strong recovery.
Now, many economists think the Fed will hold off on scaling
back economic stimulus until next year.
"This really raised the question for the Fed and Fed policy.
They will be hard pressed to argue that there's improvement in
the labor market," said Craig Dismuke, chief economist
strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.
There are also fears lawmakers will engage in another
economically costly fight early next year when Congress must
agree on a budget to fund the government and once again raise
the nation's borrowing limit.
"With the possibility of a replay of the budget showdown as
early as mid-January, why would the Fed want to pull any levers
now? It's hard to expect any tapering of the Fed's bond
purchases until the budget mess straightens itself out," Leahey
said.
Employment gains in September were mixed across sectors.
Government payrolls increased by 22,000 jobs after rising by
32,000 in August. Both state and local governments added jobs
last month, offseting a decline in federal employment.
The data showed surprise weakness in the leisure and
hospitality industry, which has been adding jobs consistently
over the past years. The industry shed 13,000 jobs, the most
since December 2009.
The information sector failed to recoup all the jobs lost in
August, when the motion picture industry shed workers, with
payrolls only rising 4,000 last month.
But there was good news in the construction industry, where
payrolls increased 20,000. Construction employment had barely
increased over the prior two months, and the gain in September
could ease fears of a leveling off in home building.
The manufacturing sector added a meager 2,000 jobs as
automobile assemblies shed some jobs. Retail employment
increased 20,800, slowing somewhat from the solid gains seen for
much of this year.
Average hourly earnings increased three cents in September.
They have risen 49 cents or 2.1 percent over the past 12 months.
The length of the average workweek held steady at 34.5 hours.