By Alister Bull and Pedro da Costa
WASHINGTON Oct 31 Business activity in the U.S.
Midwest surged past expectations in October as new orders hit
their highest level since 2004, countering recent evidence of
soft economic growth.
Weekly unemployment claims also fell, in welcome news for
the nation's battered labor market after the impact of a
government shutdown on furloughed federal workers diminished.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer jumped to 65.9 from 55.7, the strongest reading since
March 2011 and well above the most optimistic forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by
10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 340,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
The U.S. job market has apparently slackened in recent
months, with private-sector employers hiring fewer workers in
October after uncertainty caused by budget brinkmanship in
Washington dented confidence among both consumers and
businesses.
Given that backdrop, analysts treated the ISM-Chicago
numbers with some skepticism.
"The report may be exaggerating the extent of economic
growth momentum," said Millan Mulraine, director of research at
TD Securities.
Financial markets showed little reaction to the figures,
with stocks lower on investor caution following recent record
highs. Treasury bonds were also down modestly.
Other recent data on hiring, factory output and home sales
in September have suggested the economy lost a step even before
the government shut down. Readings on consumer confidence this
month have shown the fiscal standoff rattled households.
Anxious to maintain policy support while the economy works
through this soft spot, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday
extended its asset purchase campaign at a policy meeting that
opted to keep buying bonds at a $85 billon monthly pace.
A 16-day partial shutdown of the federal government had
pushed up claims in recent weeks as furloughed workers applied
for benefits, but this factor appeared to be diminishing.
Claims filed by federal employees dropped 29,713 in the week
ended Oct. 19 to 14,423. The shutdown ended on Oct. 17.
In addition, a Labor Department analyst said California,
which had been dealing with a backlog, reported no carryover in
claims last week from previous weeks.
Technical problems as California converted to a new computer
system have distorted the claims data since September, which had
made it hard to get a clear read of labor market conditions.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends, increased 8,000 to
356,250.
Federal Reserve officials are closely focused on
improvements in the labor market, which they have made a
condition for tapering their massive bond buying program, while
stressing they will wait a considerable period before beginning
to raise interest rates after asset purchases have halted.
Markets have pushed out their expectations for a rate hike
to June 2015, when the chance of a move was priced at 60
percent. Earlier this week, the Fed funds futures contract had
signaled a 52 percent chance of a hike in April 2015.
The government will publish October's employment report on
Nov. 8. Payrolls gained 148,000 in September, with the
unemployment rate hitting a near five-year low of 7.2 percent.
But if average monthly jobs growth continues at less than
150,000, where it has been over the last three months, that
would make it difficult for the jobless rate to fall further.
Furthermore, the shutdown could have impacted the gathering
of responses for the survey that form the basis of the
unemployment rate, resulting in a smaller sample that might
undermine the accuracy of the report.