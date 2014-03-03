* Factory activity rebounds from 8-month low in February
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. factory activity
rebounded last month from an eight-month low and consumer
spending increased more than expected in January, suggesting the
economy was regaining some strength after abruptly slowing in
recent months.
The signs of a comeback, also evident in a surprise gain in
construction spending, should bolster the Federal Reserve's
resolve to keep scaling back its massive monetary stimulus.
Reports from automakers also showed sales edged up from
January's weather-depressed levels.
"The economy is beginning the slow process of digging its
way out of the weather-induced slowdown of recent months," said
Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New
York. "This upward momentum should be sustained in the coming
months."
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 53.2 last month after slumping
in January to 51.3, its weakest reading since May. A reading
above 50 indicates expansion.
New orders bounced back as did supplier deliveries,
inventories and order backlogs. However, production slipped for
a third straight month and contracted for the first time since
August 2012.
Manufacturers said cold weather was still hindering
operations: hampering logistics, causing back-ups at ports and
disrupting supplies of raw materials. Frigid temperatures across
large parts of the country have been blamed for weighing on
growth at the start of the year.
Financial markets were little moved by the data as investors
focused on escalating tensions in Ukraine.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said consumer
spending increased 0.4 percent in January after a 0.1 percent
gain in December. Economists had expected consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity, to rise only 0.1 percent.
The increase in spending was driven by a 0.9 percent jump in
outlays for services, the biggest gain since October 2001. The
rise likely reflected a surge in demand for utilities amid the
cold weather, as well as higher healthcare spending as President
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law went into effect.
AUTOMATIC STABILIZER
Weak economic data had led to speculation the Fed might
pause in its efforts to reduce economic stimulus. But economists
said Monday's data and forecasts for some improvement in
employment in February made that less likely.
"We have argued before that higher demand for utilities will
work as an automatic stabilizer for consumer spending during the
unusually cold winter months," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research in New York. "It should dispel
concerns about a too-dramatic economic slowdown."
The consumer data and a surprise 0.1 percent rise in
construction spending in January led Barclays to raise its
forecast for first-quarter economic growth by four-tenths of a
percentage point to a 2.2 percent annual rate. Macroeconomic
Advisers lifted its estimate by three-tenths to a 1.7 percent
pace.
Data ranging from housing to industrial production and
hiring have suggested the economy softened early in the first
quarter after expanding at a modest 2.4 percent rate in the
final three months of last year.
Apart from the impact of the cold weather, businesses have
been placing fewer orders with manufacturers as they work
through stocks of unsold goods. The end of long-term jobless
benefits and cuts to food stamps have also crimped growth.
While spending on services accelerated in January, spending
on goods fell for a second straight month. However, a small rise
in auto sales last month offered hope that outlays on goods have
picked up.
In January, income rose 0.3 percent, boosted by government
transfers for healthcare payments and a cost of living
adjustment for Social Security recipients. That offset the drag
from the expiration of jobless benefits for more than 1 million
long-term unemployed people at the end of December.
Inflation pressures were lacking. A price index for consumer
spending rose 0.1 percent after increasing 0.2 percent in
December. Over the past 12 months, prices rose 1.2 percent,
compared to an advance of 1.1 percent in December.
Excluding food and energy, prices edged up 0.1 for a seventh
straight month. These core prices were up just 1.1 percent from
a year ago, after rising 1.2 percent in December.
Both measures remain well below the Fed's 2 percent target.
"Muted price pressure will give the Fed confidence to keep
interest rates low until there is a pickup in hiring and wages,"
said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial in New York.