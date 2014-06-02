* Manufacturing activity accelerates in May, orders advance
* Construction spending rises 0.2 percent in April
* Reports suggest economy bouncing back in second quarter
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. manufacturing activity
accelerated in May and construction spending rose for a third
straight month in April, suggesting economic growth was
regaining steam in the second quarter.
The economy sank in the first quarter under the weight of a
brutally cold winter and a slow pace of restocking by
businesses. But businesses appear to rebuilding inventories,
with new orders at factories hitting a five-month high in May.
"It points to an acceleration in economic activity. We
expect GDP growth to pick up meaningfully this quarter, with the
pace of growth rising to around 4.0 percent," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of national factory activity increased to 55.4 in May from 54.9
in April. The ISM had earlier mistakenly reported the index fell
to 53.2 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
There were gains in new orders, production and customer
inventories, but factory job growth slowed. That suggests
Friday's closely watched employment report could show a
moderation in hiring in May from April's brisk 288,000 jobs.
The ISM survey also hinted at a pick-up in inflation
pressures, with manufacturers reporting an increase in raw
material prices.
MANUFACTURING FIRMING
The firmer manufacturing tone was corroborated by a separate
report from financial data firm Markit. Markit said its final
U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Mangers Index rose to 56.4 last
month from 55.4 in April.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said
construction spending increased 0.2 percent in April to an
annual rate of $953.5 billion, the highest level since March
2009.
While the increase was smaller than economists had expected,
the spending figure for March was revised to show a 0.6 percent
rise instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent advance.
"We anticipate that construction spending will continue to
strengthen in the second quarter, more than making up for
first-quarter softness," said Stephanie Karol, an economist at
IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Investment in home building and nonresidential structures,
such as factories and gas pipelines, contracted in the first
three months of this year for a second straight quarter, helping
to depress the economy, which shrank at a 1.0 percent annual
rate.
Construction spending in April was led by public outlays,
which rose 0.8 percent. Spending on both federal and state and
local projects increased solidly, suggesting a long-running
decline in public construction spending had bottomed.
Spending on private construction projects was flat.
Still, private residential construction spending hit its highest
level since March 2008.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)