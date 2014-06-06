(Adds consumer credit data, updates markets to close)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 217,000 in May
* Jobless rate steady as Americans return to workforce
* Average hourly earnings up just 2.1 percent over past year
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. employment returned to
its pre-recession peak in May with a solid pace of hiring that
offered confirmation the economy has snapped back from a winter
slump.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 217,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, in line with market expectations.
Data for March and April was revised to show 6,000 fewer jobs
created than previously reported.
"This was a very solid report with no obvious warts to
detract from the underlying message of sustained improvement in
economic activity," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist
at TD Securities in New York.
May marked a fourth straight month of job gains above
200,000, a stretch last witnessed in January 2000, even though
it also was a slowdown from the 282,000 jobs created in April,
when hiring was still bouncing back from a winter lull.
The nation finally recouped the 8.7 million jobs lost during
the recession, with 8.8 million more people working now than at
the trough in February 2010. But the working age population has
since increased 10.6 million while 12.8 million Americans have
dropped out of the labor force.
The upbeat jobs report hoisted U.S. stocks to record highs.
U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped, while the dollar was little
changed against a basket of currencies.
ECONOMY GAINING TRACTION
The pace of hiring adds to data from automobile sales to
services and factory sector activity that have suggested the
economy will grow at a pace of more than 3.0 percent this
quarter after shrinking at a 1.0 percent rate in the first three
months of the year.
Other data on Friday showed consumer credit in April
recorded its largest advance since November 2001, a sign
households were feeling more secure in taking on debt.
Last month, the unemployment rate held steady at a 5-1/2
year low of 6.3 percent as some Americans who had given up the
search for work resumed the hunt.
A measure of underemployment fell to its lowest level since
October 2008. The gauge, which includes people who want a job
but have given up searching and those working part-time because
they cannot find full-time jobs, fell to 12.2 percent.
Economists expect more previously discouraged workers to
re-enter the labor force over the course of the year. While that
would be a sign of confidence in the labor market, it could slow
the decline in the jobless rate.
The long-term unemployed accounted for 34.6 percent of the
9.8 million jobless Americans, down from 35.3 percent in April.
The median duration of unemployment fell to 14.6 weeks, the
shortest stretch in five years and a sharp drop from April.
"We are making progress, but we still have a very long way
to go," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics
in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
The return of discouraged job seekers and drop in long-term
unemployment will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve, which has
cited low labor force participation as one of the reasons for
maintaining an extraordinarily easy monetary policy.
The workforce, which had declined sharply in April,
increased by 192,000 people last month. That left the labor
force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans
who are employed or at least looking for a job, at 62.8 percent.
Average hourly earnings, which are being closely watched for
signs of wage pressures that could signal dwindling slack in the
labor market, rose five cents, or 0.2 percent. On a
year-over-year basis, earnings were up a tepid 2.1 percent,
suggesting little build-up in wage inflation.
But earnings in some sectors, such as mining and information
services, are rising at a much faster clip.
"It's a difficult time for Fed policymakers," said Peter
Molloy, president at Edison Investment Research in New York. He
said the central bank normally would be raising interest rates
by now given the level of the jobless rate but wanted to go
slowly because the recovery has been weak by historic norms.
The Fed has kept benchmark overnight rates pegged near zero
since late 2008 and is not expected to begin nudging them up
until well into next year.
Employment gains in May were broad-based.
Manufacturing payrolls increased by 10,000, expanding for
the 10th straight month. Further increases are expected as auto
sales outpace inventories.
Construction payrolls rose by 6,000. It was the fifth
consecutive month of gains, but the pace is slowing as the
housing sector struggles to regain momentum.
There were sturdy job gains in leisure and hospitality, and
professional and businesses services. Healthcare added 33,600
workers, likely boosted by the implementation of the Affordable
Care Act. Government payrolls increased 1,000, a fourth straight
monthly increase. Retail employment also rose.
The length of the workweek held steady at 34.5 hours, with a
measure of total work effort rising by 0.2 percent.
