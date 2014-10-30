(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Economy grows at 3.5 percent pace in third quarter
* Consumer spending, business investment slow
* Trade adds to growth; inventories a drag
* Unemployment benefit claims ticked higher last week
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 A smaller trade deficit and
surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the
third quarter, but domestic demand slipped, hinting at some loss
of momentum.
Gross domestic product grew at a 3.5 percent annual pace,
the Commerce Department said on Thursday. However, the pace of
growth in business investment, housing and consumer spending
slowed from the second quarter.
"The report was broadly constructive, but with weakness
emerging in housing and consumption spending, we expect the pace
of growth to slip further in the fourth quarter," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
Despite decelerating from the second quarter's robust 4.6
percent growth rate, it was the fourth quarter out of five that
the economy has expanded at or above a 3.5 percent clip.
Signs the economy has moved to a healthy growth track have
done little to bolster Obama's Democrats, who look to lose
control of the Senate in mid-term elections on Tuesday that will
be importantly shaped by voters views on jobs and growth.
The third-quarter gain in output outstripped economists'
expectations, but growth in domestic demand braked to a 2.7
percent pace after a brisk 3.4 percent gain in the April-June
period, giving the report a softer tenor.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed
first-time applications for unemployment benefits rose
marginally last week, but a measure of underlying trends hit its
lowest level since May 2000 in a show of labor market strength.
The data came one day after the Federal Reserve ended its
asset purchasing program and said there was sufficient
underlying strength in the economy to continue whittling away at
unemployment.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the growth
data, and U.S. stocks gained. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt also
were trading higher.
TRADE, GOVERNMENT SHINE
A narrowing trade gap accounted for the bulk of the rise in
GDP last quarter, adding 1.32 percentage points to growth.
Imports fell at their fastest pace since the fourth quarter
of 2012 as demand for overseas oil waned. And while export
growth softened from the second quarter's double-digit pace, it
remained strong even in the face of slowing economies in the
euro zone and China.
Government spending also provided a boost to GDP, with
defense spending adding 0.66 percentage point to growth. The 16
percent growth rate of defense spending, its fastest in five
years, reflected stepped-up spending on ammunition and jet fuel.
Economists said the purchases were likely related to the
ongoing air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and
Iraq.
"In this case we shouldn't expect complete payback in the
GDP numbers, but even so, some modest pullback in government
spending seems likely this quarter," said Michael Feroli, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
A slowdown in inventory building weighed on growth, and
economists warned that pressure would likely persist into the
fourth quarter.
Growth estimates for the final quarter of the year are
currently ranging between a 2.5 percent and 3 percent pace.
BUSINESS SPENDING SLOWS
Growth in business investment slowed in the third quarter,
with spending on equipment falling short of expectations even as
it remained strong. Data on Tuesday suggested equipment spending
could slow further in the fourth quarter.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, decelerated to a 1.8 percent growth
pace from the second-quarter's 2.5 percent rate.
The slower pace of consumer spending helped keep inflation
under wraps, with two price indexes in the GDP report slowing
sharply.
Declining gasoline prices and accelerating job growth, which
is expected to lift wages, will provide tailwinds for consumer
spending that should keep growth on track in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)