* Consumer spending falls 0.2 percent in September
* Consumer sentiment hits more than seven-year high in
October
* Midwest factory activity accelerates in October
* Wages up 0.8 percent in third quarter, largest rise since
2008
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 U.S. consumer spending fell
for the first time in eight months in September, suggesting the
economy lost some momentum heading into the fourth quarter.
But rising consumer sentiment and faster wage growth suggest
the weakness in spending will be temporary, with the economy
remaining on firm ground.
"The fundamentals ... remain very solid," said Gus Faucher,
a senior economist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh. "The
conditions are in place for continued above-trend growth."
The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, slipped 0.2 percent last month after rising
0.5 percent in August. The decline was the first since January.
While the data led some economists to pare estimates for
fourth-quarter gross domestic product, most still look for an
annual growth pace of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent after the third
quarter's brisk 3.5 percent clip.
"What we are getting is a frustrating mix of conflicting
data. This is a reflection of 3 percent growth," said Anthony
Karydakis, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New
York.
Separately, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
index of consumer sentiment rose to 86.9 in October from 84.6
last month. Sentiment has been steadily rising in recent months,
and now stands at its highest level since July 2007.
RISING WAGES
Another report from the Labor Department showed wages and
salaries rose 0.8 percent in the third quarter, the largest
increase in more than six years.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on the mixed data, while the
dollar rallied to its highest level since June 2010 against a
basket of currencies, helped by a decision by the Bank of Japan
to significantly ramp up its stimulus program. The BOJ's action
also lifted U.S. stocks to near record highs.
Various business surveys have been hinting at an
acceleration in U.S. wage growth, and the third-quarter increase
was a welcome sign for the labor market.
"This first sign of rising wage pressure in hard data
releases corroborates the Federal Reserve's more sanguine
assessment of the labor market," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
"If sustained, which we expect, it will further strengthen
the Fed's commitment to continue its policy normalization path,
and to eventually raise rates."
Fed policymakers on Wednesday gave a fairly upbeat
assessment of the labor market, dropping their characterization
of labor market slack as "significant" as they brought their
bond-buying stimulus program to a close.
Officials at the central bank are keen to see faster
earnings growth as they try to lift inflation to their 2 percent
target. The spending report showed the Fed's preferred gauge of
core inflation rose just 1.5 percent in the 12 months through
September.
The combination of improving confidence, rising wages and a
drop in gasoline prices to near a four-year low is a good omen
for the upcoming holiday shopping season, particularly given
that households have boosted savings to the highest level since
December 2012.
In another upbeat economic sign, factory activity in the
Midwest accelerated in October, with strong gains in new orders
and employment. The strong order books should allay fears of a
slowdown in manufacturing sparked by data earlier this week that
showed unexpected weakness in business spending plans.
"The report is indicative of continued improvement in
business sentiment," said Blerina Uruci, an economist at
Barclays in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)