* Nonfarm payrolls increase 214,000 in October
* August, September revised to show 31,000 jobs added
* Unemployment rate falls to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise 3 cents
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 U.S. job growth increased at a
steady clip in October and the unemployment rate fell to a fresh
six-year low, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face
of slowing global demand.
Despite the strengthening labor market, wage growth remained
tepid, suggesting little need for the Federal Reserve to hurry
to start lifting interest rates.
Employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment
rate fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent, even as more people
entered the labor force - a further sign of strength.
"The report confirms that the U.S. remains the bright spot
in a global economic picture filling with clouds," said Michael
Griffin, managing director at CEB in Arlington, Virginia.
The jobless rate has dropped by 0.8 percentage point since
January, and employment gains have now topped 200,000 for nine
straight months, the longest stretch since 1994.
Last month's increase was a bit smaller than economists on
Wall Street had expected, but that was offset by a combined
31,000 upward revision to data for August and September.
In addition, the hiring was broad-based and most of the
measures Fed Chair Janet Yellen tracks to gauge the amount of
slack in the labor market improved.
The U.S. central bank last week struck a relatively upbeat
tune on the jobs picture as it ended a bond-buying stimulus
program, but even after the employment data, financial markets
held to their view that benchmark rates would stay near zero
until the second half of 2015.
"Continued progress in labor markets will likely keep the
Fed on a path to normalization, but it will likely remain
patient ... given modest wage and inflation pressures," said
Michael Gapen, a senior economist at Barclays in New York.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose, while the dollar
retreated from a 4-1/2-year high against a basket of currencies.
U.S. stocks were little changed.
WAGES STILL SLUGGISH
Average hourly earnings rose only three cents last month,
leaving the year-on-year increase at 2.0 percent, the level it
has been around for the last few years.
The muted wage growth partly reflects the types of jobs
being created. In October, about a fifth of the new jobs were in
the food services sector.
But other data have begun to show wages picking up and
economists said further gains should be forthcoming.
Not only are more people working, but they are also putting
in longer hours. Last month, the average workweek hit a near
6-1/2-year high.
With both payrolls and the workweek expanding, a proxy for
take-home wages rose 0.6 percent, a gain that put it 4.8 percent
above its year-ago level, the largest increase since March 2012.
"When viewed in combination with rising household wealth and
improving consumer confidence, we expect on-going gains in
consumer spending," said Robert Hughes, senior research fellow
at the American Institute for Economic Research in Great
Barrington, Massachusetts.
The U.S. economy's vigor stands in sharp relief to many
other major economies around the globe. The euro zone and Japan
are not far from recession, and even China is slowing.
In the United States, the labor force participation rate, or
the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least
looking for a job, increased by one-tenth of percentage point to
62.8 percent after two straight months of declines.
The employment-to-population ratio touched its highest level
since July 2009, while the ranks of the long-term unemployed
were the smallest in nearly six years.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell three-tenths
of percentage point to a six-year low of 11.5 percent.
Hiring in the factory sector picked up after two sluggish
months, and construction payrolls also expanded.
Retail hiring advanced by 27,100 as stores gear up for a
busy holiday shopping season, while government employment
increased by 5,000.
