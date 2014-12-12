(Adds analyst comment and details of views on likelihood of
recession in coming years)
* Consumer sentiment index hits 93.8, highest since January
2007
* Gasoline's plunge pushes producer prices down
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 Pessimism and doubt have
dominated how Americans see the economy for many years. Now, in
a hopeful sign for the economic outlook, confidence is suddenly
perking up.
Expectations for a better job market helped power the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer
sentiment to a near eight-year high in December, according to
data released on Friday.
U.S. consumers also saw sharp drops in gasoline prices as a
shot in the arm, and the survey added heft to strong November
retail sales data that has showed Americans getting into the
holiday shopping season with gusto.
"Surging expectations signal very strong consumption over
the next few months," said Ian Shepherdson, an economist at
Pantheon Macroeconomics.
While improvements in sentiment haven't always translated
into similar spending growth, consumers at the very least are
feeling the warmth of several months of robust hiring, including
321,000 new jobs created in November.
When asked in the survey about recent economic developments,
more consumers volunteered good news than bad news than in any
month since 1984, said the poll's director, Richard Curtin.
Moreover, half of all consumers expected the economy to
avoid a recession over the next five years, the most favorable
reading in a decade, Curtin said.
The data bolsters the view that the U.S. economy is turning
a corner and that worker wages could begin to rise more quickly,
laying the groundwork for the Federal Reserve to begin hiking
its benchmark interest rate to keep inflation from eventually
rising above the Fed's 2 percent target.
Overall, the sentiment index rose to a higher-than-expected
93.8, mirroring levels seen in boom years like 1996 and 2004.
Many investors see the Fed raising rates in mid-2015, and
policymakers will likely debate at a meeting next week whether
to keep a pledge that borrowing costs will stay at rock bottom
for a "considerable time."
Consumers see faster inflation ahead. Over the next year,
they expect a 2.9 percent increase in prices, up from 2.8
percent in November, according to the sentiment survey.
Their expectations run quite counter to recent price data.
The Labor Department said separately its producer price index
dropped 0.2 percent last month, brought lower by falling
gasoline prices. Prices were soft even excluding the drag from
gasoline.
U.S. stocks briefly cut losses after the buoyant sentiment
data but stayed lower on the day as investors fretted about
declining oil prices and what that said about global demand.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Additional reporting
by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)