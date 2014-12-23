(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Third-quarter growth raised to 5.0 percent annual pace
* Consumer, business spending account for bulk of revision
* Consumer spending posts strong gain in November
* Durable goods orders unexpectedly weak
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 The U.S. economy grew at a
5.0 percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11
years and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively
shifted into higher gear.
Some of the strength appears to have been sustained, with
other data on Tuesday showing consumer spending rising solidly
in November, offsetting surprisingly weak durable goods orders.
The reports further set the U.S. economy apart from the rest
of the world, where growth is sputtering or activity shrinking.
"Our economy is firing on most cylinders, whereas the global
economy is essentially in dire need of a spark," said Ryan
Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester
Pennsylvania.
In revising up its third-quarter gross domestic product
estimate, the Commerce Department cited stronger consumer and
business spending than previously assumed. It was the fastest
pace since the third quarter of 2003.
Previously, the economy was reported to have expanded at a
3.9 percent annual rate. Growth has now been revised up by a
total of 1.5 percentage points since an initial estimate in
October.
Coupled with a hearty 4.6 percent advance in the prior three
months, the economy has now experienced the two strongest
back-to-back quarters of growth since 2003. Underscoring the
firming fundamentals, growth in domestic demand was revised up
to a 4.1 percent pace, the fastest in nearly four years.
Wall Street had expected growth would be raised to only a
4.3 percent rate.
U.S. and European shares rose as the data reassured
investors that the U.S. economic expansion could buoy the global
economy and that recent declines in oil prices to 5-1/2-year
lows were a boon for consumers.
The Dow Jones industrial average broke through 18,000
points for the first time and the S&P 500 set a new
intraday high. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell, while the
dollar reached a fresh eight-year high against a basket of
currencies and oil prices gained.
WEAK ORDERS
In a second report, the Commerce Department said non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, were unchanged in November after a
decline of 1.9 percent in October.
Economists, who had expected a strong rebound, largely
shrugged off the data, which was at odds with sturdy readings on
industrial production and fairly upbeat factory surveys.
"We think this report paints an unrealistically bad picture
of the current orders environment and payback is likely," said
Tim Quinlan, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
In a third report, the Commerce Department said consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, rose 0.6 percent in November after gaining
0.3 percent in October.
Economists raised their fourth-quarter consumer spending
estimates by as much as four-tenths of a percentage point, but
mostly left their GDP growth forecast unchanged between a 2.2
percent and 2.8 percent rate, given the apparent weakness in
business investment.
A rapidly strengthening labor market and lower gasoline
prices are boosting consumer outlays, which should help to
cushion the economy from slowing growth in China and the euro
zone, and a recession in Japan. It should also ensure sufficient
momentum to keep the Federal Reserve on course to start raising
interest rates by mid-2015.
Consumer spending grew at a 3.2 percent pace in the third
quarter, a sharp upward revision from the previously reported
2.2 percent rate, partly due to stronger healthcare spending.
Growth in business investment was raised by 1.8 percentage
points to an 8.9 percent rate.
Inventories were also revised higher, with restocking now
being neutral to growth instead of being a mild drag. But that
means inventories could undercut output in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrea Ricci)