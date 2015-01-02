By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The U.S. factory sector grew
at its slowest pace in six months in December, a sign that
weakness in the global economy is weighing on the United States.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 55.5 last month from 58.7 in
November.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector, and the reading remains well above its two-year average.
That means the slowdown appears unlikely to derail a broader
strengthening of the U.S. economy.
"These were readings that in any ordinary time would be
considered excellent," Guy Berger, an analyst with RBS
Securities, said in a note to clients.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose and the U.S. dollar was up
against a basket of currencies after the data. U.S. stock
indexes also were trading higher.
Still, the data suggests weakness abroad and a surge in the
value of the dollar, which is near its strongest level since
2005, are inflicting pain on key parts of the U.S. economy. A
gauge of factory exports fell to 52 in December from 55 in the
previous month.
At the same time, the weakness in global demand also has
pushed oil prices lower, enabling American consumers to spend
more and boost the U.S. economy.
The economy went on a tear in the third quarter, when it
grew at a 5 percent annual rate, and many economists expect a
generally strong showing in the second half of 2014 will
continue into this year, leading the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates sometime in 2015.
"It makes sense that manufacturing activity should be coming
off the boil," said Paul Dales, an economist with Capital
Economics, "But the strength of domestic demand will ensure that
industry and the wider economy still perform particularly well
in 2015."
The data suggested that employment in the factory sector
rose more in December than analysts had expected, marking the
18th consecutive month of expansion in manufacturing employment
sentiment.
A separate report showed U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in November, held back by a drop in government
outlays and by less money spent by businesses on projects other
than homes.
Construction spending fell 0.3 percent, the first decline
since June, to an annual rate of $975 billion, the Commerce
Department said.
