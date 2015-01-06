(Adds details, analyst comments, markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 Growth in the U.S. services
sector braked in December and new orders for manufactured goods
fell for a fourth straight month in November, signs the economy
lost some momentum in the fourth quarter.
But with domestic demand picking up, against the backdrop of
lower gasoline prices and firming wage growth, any slowdown in
economic growth is likely to be temporary.
"The economy hardly ended the year with a bang, but only
because the recent pace was not sustainable. It is easing only
modestly," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its
services index fell to 56.2 last month, the lowest reading since
June, from 59.3 in November, which had left it just shy of
revisiting its post-recession highs.
It was held back as growth across all categories moderated,
with some respondents saying a labor dispute at the nation's
West Coast ports was causing delays, which required the
rerouting of goods to ports on the East Coast.
Respondents were upbeat on prospects for 2015. Wall Street
had expected the index to only decline to 58 in December.
The data helped to push U.S. stocks lower. Prices for U.S.
government debt rose, while the dollar fell marginally against a
basket of currencies.
SUSTAINABLE LEVELS
"The December reading represents a settling back to more
sustainable levels, rather than a sign that the economy is
beginning to buckle," said Michelle Girard, chief economist at
RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said new
orders for factory goods fell 0.7 percent in November as demand
fell almost broadly. Orders had dropped by a similar margin in
October.
It revised down November orders for non-defense capital
goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - to show a 0.5 percent decline
instead of being flat as it reported last month.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which go
into the calculation of gross domestic product were revised down
to show a 0.2 percent drop instead of a 0.2 percent rise. The
report also showed inventories at factories barely rising for a
second straight month in November.
The weak core capital goods shipments and stock accumulation
prompted Barclays and forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers to
trim their fourth-quarter GDP estimate by one-tenth of a
percentage point to a 2.7 percent annual rate.
The economy grew at a 5 percent rate the third quarter, the
quickest pace in 11 years. The anticipated pullback in the final
three months of 2014 reflects slowing growth in China and the
euro zone, as well as a recession in Japan, which are crimping
demand for U.S. goods.
While factory activity after the third quarter's robust
performance cooled, underlying strength remains. Unfilled
factory orders rose 0.4 percent in November. Order backlogs have
increased in 19 of the last 20 months.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by David
Gaffen in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)