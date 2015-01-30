(Recasts with report)
* Fourth-quarter growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
* Consumer spending surges; fastest growth pace since 2006
* Business investment weakens; trade deficit widens
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. economic growth slowed
sharply in the fourth quarter as weak business spending and a
wider trade deficit offset the fastest pace of consumer spending
since 2006.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual pace
after the third quarter's spectacular 5 percent rate, the
Commerce Department said in its first GDP snapshot on Friday.
The slowdown, which follows two back-to-back quarters of
very strong growth, is likely to be short-lived given the
enormous tailwind from lower gasoline prices. Most economists
believe fundamentals in the United States are strong enough to
cushion the blow on growth from weakening overseas economies.
Even with the moderation in the fourth quarter, growth
remained above the 2.5 percent pace, which is considered to be
the economy's potential. Economists had expected the economy to
expand at a 3 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
For all of 2014, the economy grew 2.4 percent compared to
2.2 percent in 2013. The report came two days after the Federal
Reserve said the economy was expanding at a "solid pace," an
upgraded assessment that keeps it on track to start raising
interest rates this year.
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero since December 2008 and most economists expect a
mid-year lift-off.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, advanced at a 4.3 percent pace in the
fourth quarter - the fastest since the first quarter of 2006 and
an acceleration from the third quarter's 3.2 percent pace.
According to government data, gasoline prices have plunged
43 percent since June, leaving Americans with more money for
discretionary spending. A strengthening labor market, despite
sluggish wage growth, is also a boost.
The strong pace of consumer spending, however, was
overshadowed by a drop in capital expenditure. Business spending
on equipment fell at a 1.9 percent rate. It was the largest
contraction since the second quarter of 2009.
Business spending on equipment had advanced at an 11 percent
rate in the third quarter. Last quarter's weakness could reflect
cuts or delays in undertaking investment projects by companies
in the oil industry. But it could also be payback after two
back-to-back quarters of robust gains.
A wider trade deficit, as slower global growth curbed
exports and solid domestic demand sucked in imports, subtracted
1.02 percentage point from GDP growth in the fourth quarter.
Trade had added 0.78 percentage point to third-quarter growth.
Restocking by businesses to meet growing demand contributed
0.82 percentage point to fourth-quarter GDP.
Other details of the report were mixed. Government spending
was a drag as a defense-driven investment burst faded.
Residential construction made a mild contribution to GDP growth.
With gasoline prices plummeting, a key measure of inflation
fell 0.5 percent, the weakest reading since the first quarter of
2009.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)