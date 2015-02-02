(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer spending falls 0.3 percent, weakest since 2009
* Real disposable income up 0.5 percent, saving rate rises
* Inflation gauges move further from Fed's 2 percent target
* Factory activity slows in January, export orders fall
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 U.S. consumer spending
recorded its biggest decline since late 2009 in December with
households saving the extra cash from cheaper gasoline.
Other data on Monday showed factory activity cooled in
January, suggesting the economy may have entered the new year on
a slightly softer footing than had been expected.
Nevertheless, upbeat and cash-flush consumers are expected
to step-up spending and buoy the economy this year.
"The consumer is poised to do well in early 2015. Lower
gasoline prices are going to provide a big lift to consumption,"
said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity,
fell 0.3 percent after gaining 0.5 percent in November and 0.3
percent in October.
The drop, the largest since September 2009, reflected a
decline in spending at service stations as gasoline prices fell,
as well as weak auto receipts and weather-related softness in
demand for utilities.
The spending data was included in Friday's fourth-quarter
gross domestic product report, which showed the economy growing
at a 2.6 percent annual pace, with consumer spending rising at a
brisk 4.3 percent rate - the fastest since 2006.
Economists said fourth-quarter GDP growth is likely to be
revised up to at least a 2.8 percent rate after another Commerce
Department report on Tuesday showed stronger nonresidential
construction spending in December than previously assumed.
Despite ending 2014 on a weak note, lower gasoline prices -
which have dropped 43 percent since June - and a firming labor
market are seen providing a huge tailwind to consumer spending
in the first quarter.
Consumer spending estimates for the first quarter are
currently ranging between a 4 percent to 5 percent rate.
In a separate report the Institute for Supply Management
said its national factory activity index fell to 53.5 last month
from 55.1 in December.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector and the drop reflected a fall in export orders, as well
as order backlogs, which could be related to slowing growth
overseas and weak demand for energy industry-related equipment.
Business spending on equipment in the fourth quarter was the
weakest since mid-2009.
Still, 14 of 18 industries reported a pick-up in activity
last month, up from 11 in the prior month.
Another report from financial data firm Markit showed its
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was at 53.9 in
January, the same as in December.
STILL HOPEFUL
"There is hope that the manufacturing sector recovery is not
falling out of bed entirely," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
economist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. stocks were trading slightly higher, while the dollar
weakened against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury debt
prices fell.
In another good omen for consumer spending, income at the
disposal of households after inflation recorded its largest gain
since last March, while the saving rate hit a five-month high.
With gasoline prices trending lower, key inflation gauges
slipped further below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target in
December. A price index for consumer spending fell 0.2 percent
for a second month.
In the 12 months through December, the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.7 percent, the weakest
reading since October 2009, slowing from a 1.2 percent increase
in November.
Excluding food and energy, prices were unchanged for a
second straight month. The so-called core PCE price index
increased 1.3 percent in the 12 months through December, the
smallest gain since March.
The Fed has repeatedly said it viewed the oil-driven decline
in inflation as transitory and expected inflation to move back
to its target.
"The concern is that falling oil prices combined with a
strong dollar, which pushes down the price of imports, could
move inflation even lower, which could dampen overall economic
activity," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow
Financial in Chicago.
"Outright deflation seems unlikely, especially in light of
better labor market conditions."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by David
Gaffen in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)