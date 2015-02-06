(Adds Fed poll, updates markets to close)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 257,000 in January
* November, December data revised to show 147,000 more jobs
* Average hourly earnings increase 12 cents; workweek steady
* Unemployment rate rises to 5.7 percent from 5.6 percent
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. job growth rose solidly
in January and wages rebounded, a show of economic strength that
put a mid-year interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve
back on the table.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 257,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, outstripping Wall Street forecasts.
At the same time, data for November and December was revised
to show a whopping 147,000 more jobs created than previously
reported, bolstering views consumers will have enough muscle to
carry the economy through rough global seas.
"A mid-year lift-off in the interest rate is fait accompli
... there was good news on many fronts," said Sung Won Sohn, an
economics professor at California State University Channel
Islands in Camarillo.
At 423,000, November's gain was the largest for any month
since May 2010, when employment was boosted by government hiring
for a national census. Over the past three months, more than one
million jobs have been created, the first time that milestone
has been reached since late 1997.
The unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point
to 5.7 percent, but that was because Americans poured into the
labor force to hunt for work in a show of increased confidence.
The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies and prices
for U.S. Treasury debt fell as investors brought forward bets on
a rate hike. U.S. stocks ended lower amid concerns over Greece's
debt negotiations.
Rate futures shifted to show traders now expect a rate
increase in September. Before the report, they were anticipating
an October hike. Some top Fed officials have been pointing to a
June policy tightening.
A Reuters survey of Wall Street's largest banks published
after the data showed most economists expect a June take-off.
"Hundreds of thousands of discouraged workers were
optimistic enough to start looking for work in January. Most Fed
officials are likely to see this report as good reason to be
nervous about potential economic overheating," said Chris Low,
chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.
WAGE GAINS QUICKEN
January marked the 11th straight month of job gains above
200,000, the longest streak since 1994.
Sputtering growth overseas and lower oil prices have weighed
on U.S. exports and business investment, but the jobs report
suggested the economy continued to be a bright spot in an
otherwise gloomy world.
Wages increased 12 cents last month, the largest gain since
June 2007, after falling five cents in December. That took the
year-on-year gain to 2.2 percent, the fastest since August, but
still below where Fed officials would like to see it.
The U.S. central bank, which has held benchmark borrowing
costs near zero since December 2008, ramped up its assessment of
the labor market last week, and economists said the jobs data
raised the prospect it would push rates higher sooner, despite
inflation running below its 2 percent target.
"Employment growth is clearly on fire and it's beginning to
put upward pressure on wage growth," said Paul Ashworth, chief
U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. "The Fed can't
wait much longer in that environment."
MASSIVE TAILWIND
The pick-up in wages is likely to combine with lower oil
prices to provide a massive tailwind for consumer spending and
keep the economy growing at a healthy clip.
In addition to the firmer wages and job growth, the labor
force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans
who are employed or at least looking for a job, rose two-tenths
of a percentage point to 62.9 percent.
The employment-to-population ratio rose to 59.3 percent, the
highest since July 2009, from 59.2 percent in December.
But a broad measure of joblessness that includes people who
want to work but have given up searching and those working
part-time because they cannot find full-time employment rose to
11.3 percent from 11.2 percent in December.
In January, private payrolls increased by 267,000, while
November and December private employment was revised higher.
Private payroll gains in November were the largest since
September 1997.
The manufacturing sector added 22,000 jobs last month, while
construction payrolls increased 39,000. Oil and gas extraction
employment, however, fell 1,900, reflecting layoffs connected to
lower oil prices.
Retail employment increased 45,900 after braking sharply in
December. Government payrolls fell 10,000, while transportation
employment dropped 8,600, the first decline since last February.
Temporary staffing slipped 4,100, the first drop in a year.
The average workweek was steady at 34.6 hours.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani: editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim
Ahmann)