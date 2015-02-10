(Adds NFIB survey, details, analyst comments)
* Wholesale inventories rise 0.1 percent in December
* Inventories excluding autos up 0.1 percent
* Job openings in December surge to highest level since 2001
* Small business confidence retreats in January
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
barely rose in December, the latest suggestion that economic
growth in the fourth quarter was even slower than initially
thought.
Still, the economic outlook remains buoyant, with other data
on Tuesday showing job openings in December vaulting to their
highest level since early 2001.
"The labor market is shifting into overdrive with jobs out
there for nearly everyone. The litmus test for whether or not
the expansion is on track and a solid one is always jobs
creation," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG
Union Bank in New York.
Wholesale inventories gained 0.1 percent as lower crude oil
prices depressed the value of petroleum stocks in December, the
Commerce Department said. It reported an advance of 0.8 percent
in November.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - nudged up 0.1 percent.
That, together with data last week showing a 0.3 percent
fall in manufacturing inventories in December, suggested the
boost to GDP growth from restocking in the fourth quarter was
probably not as large as initially thought.
The U.S. government estimated last month that inventories
added 0.8 percentage point to the economy's annualized 2.6
percent growth pace in the fourth quarter.
Economists said the data in hand suggested that contribution
could be cut by at least five-tenths of a percentage point,
lowering the fourth-quarter GDP growth rate to 1.7 percent.
Prior to Tuesday's inventories data, a
larger-than-anticipated trade deficit in December had led
economists to expect that GDP growth could be lowered by as much
as 0.4 percentage point in the fourth quarter.
STRONG JOBS MARKET
The government will publish its revised GDP growth estimate
later this month. The moderate pace of inventory accumulation,
however, could be a boost to first-quarter growth, which also
continues to be supported by a strengthening labor market.
In a separate report on Tuesday, the Labor Department said
job openings surged to 5.03 million in December, the highest
level since January 2001, from 4.85 million in November.
Hiring jumped to a seven-year high, while the number of job
seekers for every open position - a key measure of labor market
slack - fell to 1.73 in December, the lowest since 2007.
Government data last Friday showed the economy added more
than a million jobs over the past three months, a feat last
achieved in late 1997.
Economists said the labor market was tightening enough for
the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates by mid-year.
It has kept its key short-term interest rate near zero since
December 2008.
"Between the solid growth in labor demand and what we view
as little remaining labor market slack, we expect that a modest
pick-up in wage growth will give Fed policymakers the confidence
in the inflation outlook needed to move toward an initial rate
hike by mid-year," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays
in New York.
The increase in the number of people receiving a paycheck,
combined with the stimulus from lower gasoline prices, should
boost consumer spending and blunt the blow on the economy from
weaker exports and business investment.
In a third report on Tuesday, the National Federation of
Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index fell
2.5 points to 97.9 last month, reversing December's gains, which
had taken the index over 100 for the first time in eight years.
"We are not too worried by the fall since many of the key
sub-indices held up well. That drop back is a bit hard to square
with the strength of consumer confidence," said Paul Ashworth,
chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)