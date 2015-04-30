(Adds regional factory data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Jobless claims down 34,000 last week
* Consumer spending rises 0.4 percent in March
* Labor costs increase 0.7 percent in the first quarter
* Midwest factory activity accelerates in April
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 30 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits tumbled to a 15-year low
last week and consumer spending rose in March, signs the economy
was regaining momentum after stumbling badly in the first
quarter.
The economic outlook was brightened further by another
report on Thursday showing a solid increase in wages in the
first quarter, which should keep the Federal Reserve on track to
raise interest rates this year.
"This morning's reports all point to an economy that is
doing a lot better than the near-stagnation in first-quarter GDP
suggests," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 34,000
to a seasonally adjusted 262,000 for the week ended April 25,
the lowest reading since April 2000, the Labor Department said.
Though the decline, which far exceeded Wall Street's
expectations for a drop to 290,000, likely exaggerates the labor
market's health, it bolstered views that March's sharp
moderation in job growth was probably an aberration.
Separately, the Commerce Department said consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity, rose 0.4 percent last month as households stepped up
purchases of big-ticket items like automobiles.
The increase followed a 0.2 percent gain in February and
indicated that consumer spending picked up momentum at the end
of the first quarter, which bodes well for consumption in the
April-June period.
While that should boost growth in the second quarter, the
rebound in economic activity could be crimped by an inventory
overhang, a strong dollar and ongoing spending cuts in the
energy sector, which has been hit by lower oil prices.
Another report showed that factory activity in the Midwest
accelerated in April, pushing further away from a 5-1/2-year low
hit in February.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's business
barometer rose to 52.3 from a March reading of 46.3. A reading
above 50 indicates an expansion in the region's factory sector.
Stocks on Wall Street fell despite the fairly upbeat
economic data, as Colgate-Palmolive cut its full-year
profit forecast for the second time because of the buoyant
dollar.
Sentiment was also hurt as ConocoPhillips, the
largest independent U.S. energy company, reported that its
first-quarter profit fell to $272 million from $2.1 billion a
year earlier due to lower crude prices.
Prices for U.S. government debt fell, with the yield on
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touching near a seven-week
high. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies.
WAGES ACCELERATING
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.3
percent in March after being flat in the prior month.
The economy slowed to a crawl in the first quarter as it
struggled with severe winter weather, a now-settled labor
dispute at normally busy West Coast ports, the strong dollar and
lower energy prices, which have cut into domestic oil
production.
The Fed on Wednesday acknowledged the first quarter's sharp
growth moderation, but dismissed it as partly the result of
transitory factors.
Spending last month picked up despite personal income being
flat. But the income weakness will likely prove temporary as the
labor market gradually tightens.
In a fourth report, the Labor Department said the Employment
Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, advanced 0.7
percent after a 0.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter.
The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as
one of the better measures of labor market slack.
In the 12 months through March, labor costs jumped 2.6
percent, the largest rise since the fourth quarter of 2008. They
are approaching the 3 percent threshold that economists say is
needed to bring inflation closer to the Fed's 2 percent target.
Private sector wages and salaries increased 0.7 percent
after gaining 0.5 percent in the prior quarter. They rose 2.8
percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest gain since
the third quarter of 2008.
"The conditions seem to be in place for labor costs to start
breaking out on the upside, and that would be enough to provide
the Fed with the confidence that the inflation target will be
reached," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
