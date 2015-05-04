(Adds details, background, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Factory orders rise 2.1 percent on transportation
* Orders excluding transportation unchanged
* March core capital goods orders revised up
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 4 New orders for U.S. factory
goods recorded their biggest increase in eight months in March,
boosted by demand for transportation equipment, but the
underlying trend remained weak against the backdrop of a strong
dollar.
The report on Monday from the Commerce Department was the
latest indication that the rebound from the first quarter's
abrupt slowdown would not be as strong as experienced during the
same period last year when output was chilled by cold weather.
"It was a difficult winter for manufacturers and it appears
they are still hurting after the strong run in the dollar late
last year," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in
New York.
New orders for manufactured goods increased 2.1 percent, the
largest gain since July last year, after dipping 0.1 percent in
February. It was the first rise since last August and was buoyed
by a 13.5 percent jump in orders for transportation equipment.
Orders excluding transportation were flat in March.
February's 0.1 percent gain in orders for manufactured goods
outside transportation was the first rise since June.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies while prices
for U.S. Treasury debt fell. Stocks on Wall Street were trading
higher, with healthcare shares leading the way.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, has been hit by the strong dollar and lower crude
oil prices, which are putting a squeeze on the profits of
multinational corporations and oil firms.
That together with harsh weather and a now-settled labor
dispute at the West Coast ports helped to hold the economy down
to a 0.2 percent annual growth pace in the first quarter.
The factory data added to reports on auto sales, housing and
employment in suggesting the economy was regaining some speed,
but probably not fast enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to
start raising interest rates next month, as most economists had
anticipated at the beginning of the year.
The dollar has appreciated 12 percent against the currencies
of the United States' main trading partners since June on
expectations of tighter monetary policy and economists estimate
it could shave 0.6 percentage point off growth this year.
Companies like Schlumberger, the world's No.1
oil-field services provider, and Halliburton have
slashed their capital expenditure for this year citing lower oil
prices.
Multinational corporations, including Procter & Gamble Co
, the world's largest household products maker,
Colgate-Palmolive and Whirlpool Corp, the world's
largest maker of home appliances, have lowered their profit
forecasts for the year because of the dollar.
The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense
capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - edged up 0.1 percent instead of
the 0.5 percent drop reported last month.
"Seldom do things look this bad for the factory sector
outside of recession," said Tim Quinlan, an economist at Wells
Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We still maintain that things will improve as the year
progresses. The bulk of the declines in activity related to
lower energy prices has run its course, baring another
significant down leg for oil prices."
Supporting the cautious optimism, order books at factories
rose a bit in March after three straight months of declines.
Further gains are likely after a report last week showed
some stabilization in factory activity in April after slowing
for five straight months, as well as a solid rise in new orders.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)