* Private payrolls rise 169,000 in April
* Nonfarm productivity falls at 1.9 percent rate in Q1
* Unit labor costs surge at 5.0 percent rate
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. private employers in
April hired the fewest number of workers in more than a year,
further diminishing hopes of a strong rebound in economic growth
after the first-quarter slump.
The tepid private job gains combined with other data on
Wednesday showing a second straight quarterly decline in
productivity make it less likely the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in June as had been expected at the start
of the year.
"The data pile onto recent evidence suggesting increased
odds that, by the time the June policy meeting rolls around, the
hope of a great spring rebound in real growth will have faded,"
said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Investment Research in
New York.
Private payrolls increased 169,000 last month, the smallest
gain since January 2014, the ADP National Employment Report
showed. That was well below economists' expectations for an
increase of 200,000 jobs.
Hiring slowed almost across the board, with manufacturing
losing 10,000 jobs after eliminating 3,000 positions in March,
likely reflecting the impact of a strong dollar. Private sector
job growth has slowed since November.
March private payrolls were revised down to show 14,000
fewer jobs created than previously reported. The report jointly
developed with Moody's Analytics was released ahead of the
government's more comprehensive employment report on Friday.
The ADP has a poor track record of predicting nonfarm
payrolls, and most economists are maintaining their forecasts
for a bounce back in job growth after March's sharp slowdown,
which was blamed on bad weather.
They, however, acknowledged there was a slight downside
risk. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased 224,000 in April after rising by
126,000 in March.
"ADP typically doesn't do a good job of picking up
short-term swings from weather and other temporary factors,"
said Ted Wieseman, an economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
"After over-predicting the nonfarm payrolls number in March,
ADP will probably undershoot in April as weather swings in the
positive direction."
Payrolls will be scrutinized closely for clues on the
economy's strength after a mix of cold weather, the buoyant
dollar, port disruptions and deep spending cuts by energy firms
held first-quarter growth to an anemic 0.2 percent annual pace.
But Tuesday's weak March trade data suggests the economy
actually contracted in the first three months of the year after
expanding at a 2.2 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
The dollar hit a 10-week low against the euro on the data
and a spike in European bond yields, which buoyed demand for the
single currency. U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on the European
bond sell-off and Apple Inc's announcement of a new
seven-part bond to help fund dividends and share buybacks.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen warned that equity market valuations at "this point
generally are quite high."
PRODUCTIVITY WEAK
Despite its spotty record, the ADP report joined data on
automobile sales and manufacturing in suggesting moderate
momentum in the economy at the start of the second quarter.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said nonfarm
productivity declined at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the first
quarter after dropping at a 2.1 percent pace in the fourth
quarter. That was the first back-to-back fall in productivity
since 2006.
Productivity rose 0.6 percent from a year ago. Unit labor
costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, increased
at a 5.0 percent rate in the first quarter. That was the fastest
pace since the first quarter of 2014, and followed a 4.2 percent
rate of increase in the fourth quarter.
The steadily rising labor costs against the backdrop of weak
productivity could further squeeze corporate profits, which
already are being pressured by the dollar.
"The weakness of productivity is another reason to believe
that the Fed will begin to raise interest rates in the second
half of this year," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto.
Unit labor costs rose only 1.1 percent compared to the first
quarter of 2014, a sign that wage inflation remains benign.
But there are signs wage growth is firming. Compensation per
hour increased at a 3.1 percent rate in the first quarter, the
quickest pace in a year. That came on the heels of data last
week showing a solid rise in labor costs in the first quarter.
