* Weekly jobless claims rise 3,000, well below expectations
* Four-week average of claims lowest since May 2000
* Continuing claims fall to lowest level since November 2000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 7 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low
last week in a sign that the labor market was strengthening
despite moderate economic growth.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 3,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended May 2, the
Labor Department said on Thursday. That was well below the
increase to 280,000 that economists had forecast.
Claims for the prior week were unrevised at 262,000, which
was the lowest reading since April 2000. The sustained strength
suggests March's sharp step down in job growth was likely an
aberration, and could keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise
interest rates this year.
"This provides support that March's weakness was temporary
and it underpins expectations that nonfarm hiring will rebound
in April and continue to post healthy rates of job growth in the
coming months," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells
Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, hits its lowest level since May 2000.
The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies on the
data. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher and prices for
U.S. Treasury debt rose.
Claims, which remained below the key 300,000 threshold for a
ninth straight week, are one of the timely indicators of the
health of the U.S. economy. At current levels, they suggest
positive momentum in the economy, even though growth stumbled
badly last quarter.
Last week's claims have no bearing on Friday's employment
report for April as they fall outside the survey period for the
data.
However, the low trend in claims provides optimism that
nonfarm payrolls rebounded in April, despite a report on
Wednesday showing that private employers last month hired the
fewest workers in more than a year.
SMALL BUSINESS HIRING UP
"This report leaves us fairly comfortable with our view that
payrolls in April grew by around 200,000," said John Ryding,
chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
A Reuters survey of economists forecast nonfarm payrolls
increased 224,000 in April after gaining 126,000 in March, when
hiring was held back by bad weather.
Expectations for a relatively strong employment report were
also bolstered by a separate report showing small businesses
increased hiring last month.
The National Federation of Independent Business said
businesses added an average of 0.14 workers per firm last month.
Fifty-three percent of small businesses reported hiring or
trying to hire, up 3 points from March, with the majority saying
there were few or no qualified applicants for the positions they
were trying to fill.
April's employment report could offer new clues on the
strength of the economy's recovery after a mix of cold weather,
a strong dollar, port disruptions and deep spending cuts by
energy firms brought first-quarter growth to a crawl.
So far April data on automobile sales and manufacturing
suggest moderate momentum in the economy at the start of the
second quarter.
The claims report also showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid declined to the
lowest reading since November 2000, suggesting more long-term
unemployed are getting jobs.
While the overall labor market is strengthening, lower oil
prices are putting a strain on employment in a energy sector.
There were more than 20,000 job cuts in the sector last
month, according to global outplacement consultancy Challenger,
Gray & Christmas. That brought the total job losses for the
industry so far this year to 68,285.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oil-field services
provider, Baker Hughes and Halliburton have all
announced multiple rounds of job cuts in recent months.
"The jobs that are most vulnerable are those in the field -
engineers, oil rig operators, drill operators, refinery
operators," said John Challenger, chief executive officer of
Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)