* Nonfarm payrolls increase 223,000 in April
* Unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise three cents
* Employment report shows economy growing after Q1 slump
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 8 U.S. job growth rebounded last
month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low
of 5.4 percent, signs of a pick-up in economic momentum that
could keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates
this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 as gains in services
sector and construction jobs offset weakness in mining, the
Labor Department said on Friday. The one-tenth of a percentage
point decline in the unemployment rate to its lowest level since
May 2008 came even as more people piled into the labor market.
While the report suggested underlying strength in the
economy at the start of the second quarter after a bad stumble,
wage growth was tepid and March payrolls were revised downward,
leading financial markets to push back rate hike bets.
"We see this report as reducing concerns that weak
first-quarter growth represents a loss of economic momentum,"
said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays in New
York.
Nevertheless, he said the bounce back was not strong enough
to think the Fed could bump rates higher before September.
March payrolls were revised to show only 85,000 jobs
created, the fewest since June 2012. That resulted in 39,000
fewer jobs added in February and March than previously reported,
underscoring the weakness in activity at the start of the year.
Investors on Wall Street cheered the report, with major
stock indexes rising more than 1 percent.
Yields on U.S. Treasury debt slipped and futures contracts
showed traders clinging to bets the U.S. central bank would
raise rates from near zero this year. The dollar
was little changed against a basket of currencies.
LABOR MARKET TIGHTENING
The drop in the unemployment rate pushed it within a whisker
or two of the 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent range that most Fed
officials consider consistent with full employment.
Some economists said the tightening labor market could push
Fed officials to tighten monetary policy despite anemic wage
growth.
"Even without wages or inflation picking up, we do not think
the Fed will feel comfortable sitting at zero as the
unemployment rate closes in on 5 percent," said Michelle Girard,
chief economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Also encouraging, the labor force participation rate, or the
share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least
looking for a job, rose 0.1 percentage point to 62.8 percent,
although that was just up from a 36-year low.
Other measures on the Fed's so-called dashboard also
improved further.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell to 10.8
percent - the lowest level since August 2008.
In addition, the number of long-term unemployed continued to
fall.
Wages, however, were a weak spot. Average hourly earnings
rose just three cents in April. While that took the year-on-year
gain to 2.2 percent, it remained stuck in the range it has been
in for the past few years.
The weakness in average hourly earnings is in stark contrast
with other compensation measures that have suggested solid wage
growth in recent months.
"With the unemployment rate approaching full-employment
levels it will only be a matter of time before wages start to
rise at a somewhat swifter pace," said Scott Anderson, chief
economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco.
Last month, the government reported that the economy
expanded at only a 0.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter,
but data earlier this week showing a wider-than-forecast trade
deficit suggests GDP actually shrank.
There was a broad-based acceleration in job growth in April,
with the exception of the mining sector, where a plunge in crude
oil prices has undercut energy production.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oil-field services
provider, said last month it would cut a further 11,000 jobs,
bringing total layoffs this year to 20,000. Baker Hughes
and Halliburton have also announced thousands of
redundancies.
Mining payrolls fell 15,000, logging the fourth straight
month of declines. Manufacturing employment increased 1,000
after being flat in March as factories struggle with a strong
dollar. Construction payrolls jumped 45,000 after falling 9,000
in March.
Private services employment rose 182,000 and government
payrolls increased 10,000.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim
Ahmann)