* Small business confidence increases 1.7 points in April
* Capital spending, inventory investment plans rise
* Job openings slip in March, but trend remains bullish
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. small business owners
gained confidence in April and were surprisingly bullish about
capital expenditure plans, further supporting views that
economic growth was rebounding after a dismal first quarter.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.7 points to
96.9 last month. It was the largest gain since December.
"A fairly positive tone. The data add to the evidence that
the weakening in growth in first quarter was largely due to
'transitory' factors," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist
at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Small businesses historically have accounted for half of
private gross domestic product. The economy is clawing back
after being slammed by a mix of bad weather, disruptions at
ports, a strong dollar and deep spending cuts by energy firms.
Data on employment and consumer sentiment have suggested a
pick-up in growth momentum at the start of the second quarter,
but the dollar and lower oil prices continue to weigh on
manufacturing.
Nine of the NFIB index's 10 components rose last month, with
the exception of sales. The NFIB said despite the turmoil in the
energy sector, "the shale states exhibited stronger capital
spending and hiring than the rest."
Overall business investment has sagged, with energy
companies slashing capital expenditure budgets and laying off
thousands of workers as lower energy prices undermine
exploration and drilling activity.
The NFIB survey of 1,500 firms found that 60 percent, a
post-recession high, reported capital outlays, up two points. Of
those making expenditures, 44 percent said they had bought new
equipment, up four points. About 26 percent of owners planned
capital outlays in the next 3 to 6 months, up 2 points.
FRONT-LOADED CUTS
This bolsters views the bulk of the energy spending cuts
were front loaded into the first quarter and hopes that capital
spending outside the energy sector will spring back.
The government reported last month that mining exploration,
shafts and wells spending plunged at a 48.7 percent annual pace
in the first quarter, leading investment on nonresidential
structures to contract at a 23.1 percent rate.
That contributed to holding down gross domestic product
growth to a 0.2 percent rate, according to the government's
advance estimate. Data on trade and wholesale inventories,
however, suggest the economy contracted in the first three
months of the year.
The NFIB survey also found an increase in the number of
owners saying stocks were too low and that they had plans to
increase inventory investment. This could be a positive for
growth in the second quarter after businesses amassed huge
stocks of goods at the start of the year, which was seen as at
least partly unintended.
Owners were downbeat on sales, but surprisingly optimistic
about earnings. The survey's labor market indicators showed
further signs of the job market tightening, with an increase in
the share of owners saying they could not find qualified workers
for open job positions.
While a separate report from the Labor Department showed a
dip in job openings in March, in line with weak payrolls growth
that month, the overall trend painted a solid employment
picture.
Job openings slipped 150,000 to 5 million. They were,
however, up 18.6 percent from a year ago.
There was an increase in the number of people voluntarily
quitting their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labor market.
"Confidence in the labor market has obviously returned ...
people are quitting their jobs because they have options and
opportunities," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at
MUFG Union Bank in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)