* Retail sales unchanged in April, March revised up
* Autos, furniture and electronics sales fall
* Core retail sales flat, March figure revised higher
* Import prices decline for 10th straight month
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 13 U.S. retail sales were flat
in April as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and
other big-ticket items, the latest sign the economy was
struggling to rebound strongly after barely growing in the first
quarter.
The weaker-than-expected retail sales report from the
Commerce Department, and other data on Wednesday showing the
10th straight month of declining import prices in April, suggest
little urgency for the Federal Reserve to start raising interest
rates.
"Hopes for a strong rebound are now fading. The likelihood
of a near-term Fed action is almost zero now," said Thomas
Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
While March's retail sales were revised higher to show a 1.1
percent increase instead of the previously reported 0.9 percent
rise, that was not enough to offset the general weak tone of the
report. Economists had forecast sales up 0.2 percent in April.
Futures markets continued to show that traders do not expect
an interest rate hike until December at the earliest.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, while prices
for U.S. Treasury debt slipped. U.S. stocks were little changed.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services were also unchanged after an
upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in March.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had forecast core retail sales rising 0.5 percent in
April after a previously reported 0.4 percent increase in March.
Retail sales have trended weaker despite households getting
a massive windfall from lower gasoline prices. Consumers appear
to have saved much of the money from the cheaper gasoline.
The retail sales data added to employment and manufacturing
reports in suggesting that while the economy was regaining its
footing at the start of the second quarter, it lacked enough
vigor to convince the Fed to tighten monetary policy soon.
The economy was walloped earlier in the year by a mix of bad
weather, disruptions at ports, the strong dollar and deep
spending cuts by energy firms.
SILVER LINING?
While the continued weakness challenges the notion that
sales had been depressed by the weather and a lack of inventory
during a labor dispute at the West Coast ports, economists are
optimistic of a pick-up given that personal savings are at two-
year highs and consumer confidence remains robust.
"We remain puzzled by the softness in retail sales given the
gains in employment, real incomes from lower energy prices, and
wealth, but we continue to look for consumer spending to pick up
this year," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics
in New York.
The weak retail sales trajectory was underscored by Macy's
Inc, one of the largest U.S. department store retailers,
which reported a 13.8 percent drop in first-quarter net income,
blamed on the weather, the port disruptions and the dollar.
The company, which operates more than 850 stores throughout
the United States and U.S. territories, said tourist spending at
Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores were down sharply. It said
second-quarter earnings were expected to fall short of the same
period a year ago.
Several other major retailers will report results in the
next few days, including Nordstrom, Kohl's and
JC Penney, which will release its earnings after the
close of trading Wednesday.
The government reported last month that GDP expanded at a
0.2 percent annual pace in the first quarter.
Trade and wholesale inventory data published last week,
however, suggested the economy actually contracted. That was
corroborated by a third report from the Commerce Department on
Wednesday, showing business inventories barely rose in March.
Economists estimate the economy shrank at a 0.8 percent
pace. The government will release its GDP revision later this
month.
The case for the Fed to delay hiking interest rates was
strengthened by a separate report from the Labor Department
showing import prices fell 0.3 percent in April after slipping
0.2 percent in March.
The dollar, which has gained about 11 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
June, and lower crude oil prices are keeping a lid on price
pressures. That has left inflation running well below the Fed's
2 percent target.
"The dollar may have stabilized, but until it falls, the
downward pressure emanating from lower import costs will limit
domestic firm pricing power," said Joel Naroff, chief economist
at Naroff Economic Advisers in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Last month, retail sales were curbed by declines in
receipts at auto dealerships, service stations, furniture and
electronic and appliance stores.
There were some pockets of strength, with sales of clothing,
sporting goods and building materials and garden equipment
rising. Receipts at online stores rose as did those at
restaurants and bars.
