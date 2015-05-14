(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Weekly jobless claims fall 1,000
* Four-week average of claims drops to fresh 15-year low
* Producer prices fall 0.4 percent in April
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 14 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to
near a 15-year low, indicating the jobs market was on solid
footing even as the economy struggles to regain momentum after
abruptly slowing in the first quarter.
Despite the tightening labor market, a strong dollar and
lower oil prices are keeping inflation under wraps. That trend
along with signs of modest economic growth early in the second
quarter would suggest the Federal Reserve will probably not
raise interest rates until later in the year.
"The labor market is doing well ... inflation is not going
anywhere fast. There is no urgency for the Fed to start
normalizing monetary policy, they will likely wait until
September," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000
to a seasonally adjusted 264,000 for the week ended May 9, the
Labor Department said on Thursday, within a whisker of a 15-year
low reached two weeks ago.
Claims have been below 300,000, a threshold associated with
a strengthening labor market, for 10 straight weeks. Economists
had forecast claims rising to 275,000.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell to the lowest level since April 2000.
U.S. stocks were trading higher on the data. Prices for U.S.
government debt also rose, while the dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies.
The economy barely grew in the first quarter, held back by a
range of factors, including the dollar, bad weather and port
disruptions. Retail sales and manufacturing data suggest that
the pace of activity, while picking up, remains modest.
POLICY DILEMMA
The dollar has gained about 11 percent against the
currencies of the main U.S. trading partners since June. The
claims data, which economists said was consistent with monthly
job gains in excess of 200,000, underscored the Fed's dilemma.
Policymakers believe the economy is poised to strengthen and
the labor market appears to be tightening, but surprisingly soft
growth and subdued inflation pressures are complicating their
plans to lift rates.
The U.S. central bank, which has a 2 percent inflation
target, has kept its key short-term interest rate near zero
since December 2008.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said its producer
price index for final demand fell 0.4 percent last month as the
cost of energy products and food declined.
It was the third time this year that the PPI dropped and
followed a 0.2 percent increase in March.
Producer prices also were weighed down by declining profit
margins at retailers and wholesalers. In the 12 months through
April, producer prices fell 1.3 percent, the biggest
year-on-year decline since 2010, after declining 0.8 percent in
March.
"Despite an even tightening labor market, inflation is
totally under control, complicating the Fed's decision-making,"
said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisers in
Holland, Pennsylvania. "The Fed must keep its finger on the
trigger, even if it doesn't have to pull it just yet."
Economists had forecast the PPI rising 0.2 percent last
month and falling 0.8 percent from a year ago.
A drop of 0.7 percent in the index for final demand goods
accounted for more than 70 percent of the decline in the PPI
last month. Energy prices fell 2.9 percent after rising 1.5
percent in March. Food prices fell for a fifth straight month.
Last month, the volatile trade services component, which
mostly reflects profit margins at retailers and wholesalers,
fell 0.8 percent after slipping 0.2 percent in the prior month.
A key measure of underlying producer price pressures that
excludes food, energy and trade services ticked up 0.1 percent
after rising 0.2 percent in March.
While the weakness in the PPI is unlikely to be fully
reflected in next week's consumer inflation data, as the
relationship between the two has weakened, economists said the
very benign inflation environment would persist for a while.
"The continued weakness in both import and producer prices
suggest that pipeline inflationary pressures remain quite weak,"
said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in
New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)