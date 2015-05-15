(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Industrial production falls 0.3 percent in April
* Manufacturing production unchanged; machinery output down
* Consumer confidence hit seven-month low in early May
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 15 U.S. industrial production
unexpectedly fell for a fifth straight month in April due in
part to a further decline in oil and gas drilling, suggesting
that the economy is growing at only a modest pace in the second
quarter.
The economy's struggle to pick up steam after a dismal first
quarter was underscored by other data on Friday showing a drop
in consumer confidence to a seven-month low in early May and
only a mild rebound in factory activity in New York state.
Coming on the heels of weak retail sales and producer
inflation data this week, the reports suggest the Federal
Reserve will probably not raise interest rates anytime soon.
"It means in the next month or so we are unlikely to see a
massive rebound in growth momentum. These are not the numbers
that would inspire confidence in the Fed to tighten policy,"
said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in
New York.
Industrial output slipped 0.3 percent after a similar
decline in March, the Fed said. Economists had expected a 0.1
percent gain.
A plunge of 14.5 percent in oil and gas well drilling pushed
mining production down 0.8 percent last month. It was the fourth
straight monthly decline in mining output.
Crude oil prices have fallen by about 50 percent since last
June, resulting in a sharp drop in well drilling activity.
Companies like Schlumberger, the world's No. 1
oilfield services provider, and Halliburton have slashed
their capital spending budgets for this year. Caterpillar Inc
has cut its 2015 profit outlook and warned that lower
oil prices would hurt its energy equipment business.
Oil and gas drilling is down 46.5 percent over the year and
there is no relief in sight despite the recent stabilization of
crude oil prices. Oil rig counts continued to decline early in
the second quarter.
"We see a further drop in mining investment over the next
few quarters and are not convinced that business investment
ex-mining will be strong enough to sufficiently offset this
drag," said Michelle Meyer, a senior economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
SENTIMENT SOURS
In a separate report, the University of Michigan said its
consumer sentiment index fell to 88.6 early this month, the
lowest reading since October, from 95.9 in April.
There were slight declines in consumers' attitudes toward
purchases of motor vehicles and homes.
While economists noted the weak relationship between
consumer confidence and consumer spending, they nevertheless saw
May's decline as unfavorable. Many of them believe that consumer
spending will accelerate in the second quarter as households
start drawing on their savings from relatively cheap gasoline
prices.
"All things considered, the decline in confidence means that
the potential for a pick-up in consumption growth over the next
few months is probably smaller than we previously anticipated,"
said Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics in
Toronto.
The economy was slammed earlier in the year by bad weather,
port disruptions, a strong dollar and deep spending cuts by
energy firms. The government reported last month that GDP
expanded at a 0.2 percent annual pace in the first quarter.
But trade and inventory data published after the GDP
snapshot suggested the economy actually contracted.
Second-quarter growth estimates are currently hovering around a
2.5 percent pace, well below the 4.6 percent pace in the same
period last year.
U.S. stocks were marginally weaker, while prices for
longer-dated U.S. government bonds rose. The dollar slipped
against a basket of currencies.
Last month, utilities production tumbled 1.3 percent, also
contributing to the weakness in industrial output. Manufacturing
production was unchanged after gaining 0.3 percent in March. It
was restrained by a 0.9 percent drop in machinery, though motor
vehicle production rose.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
economy, has been dampened by the dollar. Even as the greenback
rally fades, factory activity is unlikely to rebound strongly.
In a separate report, the New York Fed said its Empire State
general business conditions index rose to 3.09 in May from -1.19
in April. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
While new orders rebounded this month, order books remained
depressed and inventories swelled. Labor market indicators also
weakened a bit.
"They suggest any pick-up in manufacturing activity will be
muted, at best," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in
New York.
