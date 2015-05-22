(Updates with Yellen comments, updates market)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 22 Rising shelter and medical
care costs boosted underlying U.S. inflation pressures in April,
a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve as it contemplates
raising interest rates this year.
The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price
Index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.3 percent last
month. It was the largest rise in the so-called core CPI since
January 2013 and followed a 0.2 percent gain in March.
Economists who had expected core inflation to increase 0.2
percent last month said the increase, which also reflected gains
in the prices of household furnishings and new and used motor
vehicles, should keep the U.S. central bank on track to hike
rates before the end of 2015.
"It will give the Fed greater confidence that inflation will
indeed make it to its target in the next couple of years, it
increases the odds of faster Fed action," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
In a speech in Providence, Rhode Island, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said she expected rates to rise this year, adding that
the lift-off hinged on a firmer jobs market and signs that
inflation was moving toward the Fed's target.
"I will need to see continued improvement in labor market
conditions, and I will need to be reasonably confident that
inflation will move back to 2 percent over the medium-term,"
Yellen said.
The dollar was trading higher against a basket of currencies
on the inflation data and Yellen's comments. Prices for U.S.
government bonds fell, while U.S. stocks were little changed.
Although slower economic growth in the first half of the
year has diminished the chances of a mid-year rate hike, a
tightening labor market and rising demand for housing suggest
core inflation could continue to push higher this year even if
medical costs subside.
Minutes of the Fed's April meeting released on Wednesday
said "many" policymakers did not believe that the data by June
"would provide sufficient confirmation that the conditions" for
raising the key short-term interest rate had been meet.
A recent batch of weak data, including April industrial
production and retail sales, has left many economists even
doubting the Fed will raise rates in September.
The central bank has kept overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008. It tracks a price measure that is running
below core CPI.
In the 12 months through April, core CPI advanced 1.8
percent after a similar gain in March.
"September is still the most likely lift-off date, but July
is not out of the question, particularly not if we get another
couple of robust rises in core consumer prices in May and June,"
said Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics in
Toronto.
FADING DOLLAR RALLY
A fading dollar rally also was seen keeping core inflation
on an upward trend. The dollar surged about 15 percent against
the currencies of the United States' main trading partners
between June last year and mid-March. It has handed back some of
those gains and is now up only 10 percent.
"If sustained, that should help weakness in core goods
prices continue to moderate," said Ted Wieseman, an economist at
Morgan Stanley in New York.
The overall CPI edged up 0.1 percent last month after
increasing 0.2 percent in March. It was held back by a 1.7
percent drop in gasoline prices and no change in food prices.
Gasoline prices, however, have since risen.
In the 12 months through April, the CPI fell 0.2 percent,
the largest decline since October 2009, after dipping 0.1
percent in March.
Core inflation was lifted by a 0.3 percent increase in
shelter costs, which followed a similar gain in March. Shelter
inflation is being driven by rising household formation, which
is boosting demand for rental accommodation.
The medical care index rose 0.7 percent, the largest rise
since January 2007. Household furnishings posted their largest
gain since September 2008.
Prices for new and used cars and trucks rose for a third
straight month. Airline fares, however, fell, as did apparel
prices, which recorded their first drop since December.
