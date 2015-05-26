(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)

* Core capital goods orders rise 1.0 percent in April

* March's core capital goods orders revised higher

* Core capital goods shipments rise 0.8 percent

* Consumer confidence rises in May, house prices up in March

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, May 26 A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose solidly for a second straight month in April and consumer confidence perked up this month, signs economic growth was picking up after sputtering in the first quarter.

The firming growth picture was also bolstered by other data on Tuesday showing a surge in new home sales last month and sturdy gains in overall house prices in March, which should boost household equity and support consumer spending.

Economists said the upbeat reports after a stream of weak data, including industrial production, trade and retail sales, kept the Federal Reserve on track to start raising interest rates later this year.

"These are likely just the first of what is expected to be a large number of reports showing the economy is bursting with new activity as we head into spring and summer months after what was a pretty lousy winter cold weather-wise," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.0 percent last month after an upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in March.

The so-called core capital goods orders were previously reported to have risen 0.6 percent in March and last month's increase outpaced Wall Street's forecast for a 0.4 percent gain.

Business spending slackened as a sharp decline in energy prices forced oilfield companies, including Schlumberger and Halliburton, to slash their capital expenditure budgets. Investment was undermined by a strong dollar, which has squeezed profits of multinational corporations.

The increase in core capital goods orders offers cautious optimism that business spending outside the energy sector will pick up in the coming months and support manufacturing.

In a separate report, the Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 95.4 this month from 94.3 in April.

Consumers' outlook for the labor market improved, with more households saying they expect more jobs in the months ahead. There was an increase in households saying jobs are "plentiful," but there was also a rise in those who viewed employment as "hard to get."

"The pickup in consumer confidence is encouraging as it could be an early indication that a rebound in consumer spending activity, which will be essential to resuscitating the flagging U.S. economic recovery, could be on the horizon," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.

The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies on the upbeat data, while U.S. stocks fell. U.S. government debt prices were higher.

INVESTMENT PICKING UP

Although order books at manufacturers remain lean, the core capital goods data corroborates other surveys, including one on small businesses, that showed a jump in capital expenditure plans in April and May.

Economic growth slumped early in the year, largely blamed on the adverse weather, the strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector, as well as labor disruptions at one of the country's main ports.

Last month, shipments of core capital goods - which are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement - rose 0.8 percent after a 1.0 percent increase in March.

In another report the Commerce Department said new home sales increased 6.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 517,000 units in April. That added to last week's groundbreaking data in suggesting housing was gaining momentum after treading water for much of last year.

The firming housing market tone was underscored by a fourth report showing single-family home prices rose solidly in March from a year earlier.

The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas increased 5 percent after a similar gain in February.

Economists believe housing will take the baton from the lethargic manufacturing sector. Housing is being buoyed by a strengthening jobs market, which is encouraging young adults to set up their own households.

While higher home prices could reduce affordability, they could encourage more homeowners to put their houses on the market and builders to break more ground, which could ease supply constraints and spur sales.

In addition, higher home values boost household net worth, which is positive for consumer spending.

"But what we really need to see is the higher prices inducing builders to actually build more homes," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania. "That would accelerate growth."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, additiona; Editing by Andrea Ricci)