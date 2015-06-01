(Updates markets, writes through)
* U.S. consumer spending unchanged in April
* Income up 0.4 percent, saving rate rises to 5.6 percent
* Inflation muted, PCE index gains 0.1 percent from year ago
* Manufacturing picks up in May; construction jumps in April
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. consumer spending growth
unexpectedly stalled in April as households cut back on
purchases of automobiles and continued to boost savings,
suggesting the economy was struggling to gain momentum early in
the second quarter.
But after a slump in economic growth in the first quarter,
there are signs of a rebound, with other reports on Monday
showing manufacturing activity picked up in May for the first
time in seven months and construction spending surged in April
to a near 6-1/2-year high.
Still, sluggish consumer spending growth this year and muted
inflation pressures suggest the Federal Reserve may not raise
interest rates until later this year.
The Commerce Department said April's unchanged reading in
consumer spending growth compared with analysts' forecasts for a
0.2 percent rise and followed a 0.5 percent increase in March.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was also curbed by weak demand for
utilities such as electricity and natural gas as temperatures
warmed up.
The core personal consumption price index (PCE), the Federal
Reserve's preferred inflation guauge, edged up 0.1 percent in
the 12 months to April, the smallest gain since October 2009,
after rising 0.3 percent in March.
Excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index
increased 1.2 percent from a year ago after being up 1.3 percent
in March.
MANUFACTURING AND CONSTRUCTION GROWING
In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management
said its national factory activity index rose to 52.8 last month
from 51.5 in April.
The index had been declining since November as manufacturing
battled a strong U.S. dollar and deep spending cuts in the
energy sector in response to a plunge in crude oil prices in the
past year. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the
manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy.
The index, which was also restrained by labor disruptions at
the West Coast ports, was boosted by a surge in new orders and
factory employment.
"The construction and manufacturing data cast a bit of
sunshine on an otherwise cloudy day for economic data. We need
to see more of a rebound in growth before the Fed pulls the
trigger on interest rates," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at
Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
However, another survey from financial data firm Markit
showed factory activity improved toward the end of May.
"After transitory weakness in the first quarter, the
manufacturing outlook has improved. But the dollar and lower oil
prices continue to be a drag on some select industries," said
John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
The U.S. dollar firmed against major currencies on Monday,
while yields on U.S. government bonds rose. U.S. stocks ended
modestly higher.
In other data published Monday, the Commerce Department said
construction spending jumped 2.2 percent to an annual rate of
$1.0 trillion, the highest level since November 2008. The
percent increase was the largest since May 2012 and reflected
broad gains in both private and public outlays.
GROWTH FORECASTS RAISED
Gross domestic product contracted at a 0.7 percent annual
rate in the first three months of the year.
But given that a confluence of temporary factors conspired
to depress the output figure in the first quarter, including a
problem with the model the government uses to smooth seasonal
fluctuations, the decline in GDP likely overstates the economy's
weakness, and more recent data has lead some analysts to raise
their economic growth forecasts.
Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Monday raised its
second-quarter GDP growth estimate by four-tenths of a
percentage point to a 2.0 percent rate on the construction
report.
Morgan Stanley lifted its estimate to a 2.1 percent rate
from a 1.6 percent pace, while Goldman Sachs bumped up its
estimate by one-tenth of a point to a 2.5 percent rate.
The manufacturing and construction reports on Monday,
combined with data on business spending plans, employment and
housing in recent weeks, suggested some momentum in the economy
even though consumer spending and industrial production have
been soft.
The weakness in consumer spending is puzzling some analysts
given that wages are rising and households accumulated hefty
savings from cheaper gasoline.
"Most likely, Americans are using their pump price savings
to pay down debt, increase the money they put aside and for
dining out," said Chris Christopher, an economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
In April, personal income rose 0.4 percent and the saving
rate increased to 5.6 percent from 5.2 percent in March,
according to the Commerce Dept on Monday.
