* Productivity falls at 3.1 percent rate in first quarter
* Unit labor costs rise at 6.7 percent pace, compensation up
* Weekly jobless claims fall 8,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 4 U.S. nonfarm productivity
fell more sharply than initially thought in the first quarter,
leading to a jump in labor-related production costs, a trend
that could ignite inflation if sustained.
Other data on Thursday showed the labor market tightening,
with first-time applications for unemployment aid falling last
week and the number of people on benefit rolls hitting the
lowest level since 2000. The reports likely keep the Federal
Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year.
"It's not our base case, but should productivity growth
remain muted, this would increase the risk for a more rapid
pickup in inflation and potentially require a faster hiking
cycle than the Fed currently foresees," said Michael Hanson, an
economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Productivity fell at a 3.1 percent annual rate instead of
the previously reported 1.9 percent pace, marking the first
back-to-back fall since 2006, the Labor Department said. It
rose only 0.3 percent from a year ago.
According to JPMorgan, productivity was up a meager 0.6
percent annualized over the past five years, the worst five-year
run since the early 1980s and the worst five-year performance on
record outside of a recession.
The data came as the International Monetary Fund, in its
annual assessment of the U.S. economy, said the U.S. central
bank should delay hiking rates until the first half of 2016.
U.S. financial markets were largely unmoved by the data as
investors focused on a global bond sell-off. The dollar fell
against the euro while U.S. stocks were trading lower. Prices
for U.S. Treasury debt rose.
While the productivity decline mirrors the economy's dismal
performance in the first quarter, when gross domestic product
contracted at a 0.7 percent rate, it has also been stifled by
inadequate investment in capital.
INVESTMENT LACKING
"The labor productivity trend has been crushed by lack of
investment leading to an unprecedented decline in capital
intensity. The ratio of capital services per hour worked fell
slightly in 2011, 2012, and 2013, the first run of three
declines on record," said Ted Wieseman, an economist at Morgan
Stanley in New York.
But the drop in first-quarter productivity could be
overstated, given a confluence of temporary factors that weighed
on GDP. A rebound is expected in the second half of the year as
businesses spend more on research and development, as well as on
software and equipment.
Still, weak productivity suggests the economy's potential
growth could be lower than the 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent pace
economists currently estimate.
Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of
output, increased at an upwardly revised 6.7 percent rate in the
first quarter, the fastest pace in a year. They were previously
reported to have increased at a 5.0 percent rate.
Unit labor costs rose at a 1.8 percent pace compared to the
first quarter of 2014, a sign wage inflation is benign for now.
"The Fed is assuming a rebound in productivity which will
allow them to gradually tighten monetary policy. If the current
trend continues into 2016 and 2017, the Fed will have to tighten
monetary policy much more quickly," said Ryan Sweet, a senior
economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester in Pennsylvania.
In another report, the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 276,000 for the week ended May 30. It was the 13th
straight week that claims held below the 300,000 threshold,
which is usually associated with a strengthening labor market.
The tightening jobs market underscores the economy's solid
fundamentals even though growth is struggling to regain steam.
The economy got off to slow start in the second quarter in
part because a strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy
sector constrained manufacturing activity.
There are, however, signs of some pickup, with data this
week showing a surge in automobile sales in May and gains in
factory activity for the first time since November. In addition,
the trade deficit narrowed sharply in April and construction
spending hit its highest level since November 2008.
Thursday's claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell to its
lowest level since November 2000.
