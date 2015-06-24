(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* First-quarter GDP falls at 0.2 percent rate
* Consumer spending, inventories revised higher
* Corporate profits revised slightly down
* Second-quarter growth seen in 2-3 percent range
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. economy contracted
in the first quarter but less than previously estimated as it
struggled with bad weather, a strong dollar, spending cuts in
the energy sector and disruptions at West Coast ports.
Growth, however, has since rebounded in the second quarter
as the temporary drag from unusually heavy snowfalls and the
ports dispute faded. Retailers reported strong sales in May and
employers stepped up hiring. Housing is also strengthening and
manufacturing activity is beginning to stabilize.
A steadily firming economy could encourage the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday gross domestic
product shrank at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March
quarter instead of the 0.7 percent pace of contraction it
reported last month.
A fairly stronger pace of consumer spending and inventory
accumulation than previously estimated accounted for the upward
revision to GDP. Business investment spending was less weak than
the government had estimated last month.
"These revisions have a marginally positive impact on our
view of the second quarter. Demand is still solid, but the
adjustment to the strong dollar has not run its course," said
Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was raised to a 2.1 percent growth
pace from the 1.8 percent rate reported in May.
With more Americans getting a paycheck and a tightening
labor market finally spurring stronger wage growth, consumer
spending could accelerate in the second quarter.
Spending could also get a boost from rising household wealth
as home prices accelerate. Personal savings increased at a
robust $720.2 billion pace in the first quarter.
Though export growth was revised higher, that was offset by
an upward revision to imports, leaving a still-large trade
deficit that subtracted almost 2 percentage points from GDP.
U.S. stocks were trading slightly lower as debt negotiations
between Greece and its foreign creditors hit a snag. The dollar
was little changed against a basket of currencies, while prices
for longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt rose.
UNDERLYING STRENGTH
The economy was initially reported to have grown at a 0.2
percent rate at the start of the year. It expanded at a 2.2
percent rate in the fourth quarter.
Growth estimates for the second quarter are currently
between a 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent rate.
But the first-quarter slump in output likely is not a true
reflection of the economy's health. Economists, including those
at the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, say a problem with
the model the government uses to smooth the data for seasonal
fluctuations also contributed to depressing the GDP number.
The government said last month it was aware of the potential
problem and was working to address it when it publishes annual
GDP revisions in July.
"We do not believe that economic activity stalled in the
first quarter. Other data on labor markets ... are more
consistent with a modest pace of economic activity," said
Michael Gapen, chief economist at Barclays in New York.
Over the past year, GDP expanded 2.9 percent. When measured
from the income side, the economy expanded at a 1.9 percent rate
in the first quarter instead of the previously reported 1.4
percent pace. A measure of domestic demand growth was revised up
four-tenths of a percentage point to a 1.2 percent rate.
Economists estimate unusually heavy snowfalls in February
sliced off at least one percentage point from growth.
Dollar strength and lower energy prices have been a drag on
business spending and factories, with manufacturing production
also undercut by the ports labor dispute.
Businesses accumulated $4.5 billion more in inventory than
previously estimated in the first quarter, which could mean they
have little incentive to keep on adding to stock in the current
quarter. Inventories contributed 0.45 percentage point to GDP
instead of the previously reported 0.33 percentage point.
Inventories could be a drag on second-quarter GDP.
The buoyant dollar also weighed on after-tax corporate
profits, which were a bit weaker in the first quarter than
previously thought. Profits after tax were revised to show a 8.8
percent drop instead of the 8.7 percent fall reported in May.
