* Consumer spending rises 0.9 percent in May
* Inflation adjusted consumer spending increases 0.6 percent
* Personal income up 0.5 percent; saving rate falls
* Weekly jobless claims rise 3,000; underlying trend firming
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. consumer spending
recorded its largest increase in nearly six years in May on
strong demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items,
further evidence that economic growth was gathering momentum in
the second quarter.
While other data on Thursday showed a modest increase in
first-time applications for unemployment benefits last week, the
underlying trend in jobless claims continued to suggest the
labor market was tightening.
"The robust rebound in spending provides some much needed
confidence that the economic recovery is continuing to build on
the positive momentum of recent months," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.9
percent last month, the biggest gain since August 2009, after an
upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in April.
May's sturdy increase suggested households were finally
spending some of the windfall from lower gasoline prices, and
capped a month of solid economic reports.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was previously reported to have been
unchanged in April and economists had forecast a 0.7 percent
rise in May.
The increase in spending was the latest sign that growth was
accelerating after gross domestic product shrank at a 0.2
percent annual rate in the first quarter, as the economy battled
bad weather, port disruptions, a strong dollar and spending cuts
in the energy sector.
From employment to the housing market, the economic data for
May has been bullish. Even manufacturing, which is struggling
with the lingering effects of dollar strength and lower energy
prices, is starting to stabilize.
The firming economy suggests the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates this year even as inflation remains well below
the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target.
U.S. stock index futures rose slightly after the data, while
prices of Treasuries fell. The dollar edged up against a basket
of currencies.
LABOR MARKET TIGHTENING
Last month, spending on long-lasting goods such as
automobiles jumped 2.2 percent, while outlays on services like
utilities rose 0.3 percent.
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending increased 0.6
percent, the largest jump since last August, after being
unchanged in April. Last month's solid rise in real consumer
spending could see economists bump up their second-quarter GDP
estimates.
Personal income increased 0.5 percent in May after a similar
gain in the prior month. Income is being boosted by a tightening
labor market, which is starting to push up wage growth.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment benefits rose 3,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 271,000 for the week ended June 20.
But it was the 16th straight week that claims had held below
300,000, a threshold usually associated with a firming labor
market. The four-week moving average of claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends as it irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell 3,250 to 273,750 last week.
The labor market is tightening, with the unemployment rate
not too far from the 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent range that most
Fed officials consider consistent with full employment.
The strengthening jobs market could be bolstering confidence
in the economy, encouraging households to tap into savings that
have been boosted by lower gasoline prices.
The saving rate fell to 5.1 percent last month from 5.4
percent in April. Still, savings remain at lofty levels.
Despite the acceleration in consumer spending, inflation
pressures remained tame. A price index for consumer spending
increased 0.3 percent last month after being flat in April.
In the 12 months through May, the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose only 0.2 percent.
Excluding food and energy, prices edged up 0.1 percent after
a similar gain in April. The so-called core PCE price index rose
1.2 percent in the 12 months through May, the smallest gain
since February 2014.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)