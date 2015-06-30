* Consumer confidence increases solidly in June
By Richard Leong and Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. consumer confidence
increased solidly in June, with households upbeat about the
labor market, supporting views the economy was back on firmer
footing after wobbling at the start of the year.
The rise in confidence came despite moderate increases in
gasoline prices. Other data on Tuesday showed house prices
rising in April from a year ago and factory activity in the
Midwest stabilizing after hitting a 5-1/2-year low in February.
"Consumer spirits are soaring right now showing the economy
is on track for further gains this year," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes
rose to a reading of 101.4 this month from 94.6 in May. The
survey showed households growing more bullish about the jobs
market. The share of people saying jobs are hard-to-get fell to
25.7 percent from 27.2 percent in May.
The ranks of those viewing jobs as "plentiful" increased to
21.4 percent in June from 20.6 percent the prior month. This
supports views of tightening labor market conditions.
The upbeat confidence report was the latest indication that
growth was gaining momentum after gross domestic product shrank
at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, as the
economy battled bad weather, port disruptions, a strong dollar
and spending cuts in the energy sector.
The report joined bullish data on employment, consumer
spending and housing.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors braced for a default by Greece on a repayment to the
International Monetary Fund. U.S. stocks were trading marginally
higher, and the dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt rose.
HOUSE PRICE APPRECIATION SLOWING
A second report showed single-family home prices rose in
April, but the pace of appreciation appears be slowing, which
could ease concerns that rising home values will reduce
affordability for first-time buyers.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas in April rose 4.9 percent in April from a year ago. The
year-on-year pace of appreciation slowed a bit from 5.0 percent
in March.
Denver and San Francisco posted the strongest year-over-year
gains, with prices in Denver up 10.3 percent and prices in San
Francisco rising 10 percent. Price rises slowed in 11 cities.
"The housing market has essentially recovered. In those
areas where home prices moved too far out of line with
underlying regional economic fundamentals, the price recovery is
likely to continue to fall short," said Steve Blitz, chief
economist at ITG Investment Research in New York.
"On a national scale, a more sane allocation of mortgage
credit and growth in income and employment are combining to
deliver existing home price appreciation generally in line with
how much more income consumers have to spend."
The housing market is being bolstered by a tightening labor
market, which is helping to spur some pick-up in wage growth.
Manufacturing, which is struggling with the lingering
effects of dollar strength and lower energy prices, is starting
to stabilize, but it will take a while for activity to pick up.
In a separate report, the Chicago Institute for Supply
Management said its Chicago Business Barometer index increased
3.2 points to 49.4 in June, recovering half of May's decline.
The index, however, stayed in contraction territory for a second
straight month.
Though new orders rose a solid 8.8 percent, pulling back
into expansion territory this month, order books continued to
shrink. Production contracted further in June, but at a slower
pace, and inventories continued to fall.
"With lingering themes of a strong U.S. dollar and tepid
demand both at home and overseas, production is likely to remain
restrained for some time," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist
at Stifel Fixed Income in Chicago.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Michael Connor; Writing by Lucia
Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)