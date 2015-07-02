(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 223,000 in June, below expectations
* Jobless rate falls to 5.3 percent as labor force shrinks
* April, May payrolls cut to show 60,000 fewer jobs created
* Average hourly earnings unchanged
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 2 U.S. job growth slowed in
June and Americans left the labor force in droves, tempering
expectations for a September interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
The Labor Department said on Thursday nonfarm payrolls rose
223,000 last month after a downwardly revised 254,000 increase
in May, with construction and government employment unchanged,
and the mining sector purging more jobs.
April payrolls were also lowered, meaning 60,000 fewer jobs
were created during the two months than previously reported. The
unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.3
percent, the lowest since April 2008, but that was a sign of
weakness as 432,000 people dropped out of the labor force.
"While we've been seeing positive signs of the economy
picking up moving into the second half, this report certainly
isn't pushing the Fed to accelerate the liftoff timeline," said
Ted Wieseman, an economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
Still, June's payrolls increase ran well above the average
for the first five months and the jobless rate is near the 5.0
percent to 5.2 percent range most Fed officials consider
consistent with full employment.
Before the report, interest rate futures were pricing in a
more than 50 percent chance of a December hike, but bets shifted
to early 2016. Economists still believe the Fed, which has kept
its short-term interest rate near zero since December 2008, will
tighten monetary policy this year.
The dollar fell marginally against a basket of currencies,
while prices for U.S. Treasury debt ended higher. U.S. stocks
closed little changed on festering worries over Greece's debt
crisis.
From consumer spending to housing and consumer confidence,
economic reports had taken a decisively strong tenor since May,
prompting many forecasters to raise their second-quarter growth
estimates to above a 3 percent annual pace.
CAUTION URGED
The economy contracted at a 0.2 percent rate in the
January-March quarter. While the weak employment report raises
the risk that growth will slow in the third quarter, economists
cautioned against reading to much into the disappointing report
as calendar and seasonal quirks could have influenced the data.
The labor force participation rate fell to 62.6 percent, the
lowest since October 1977, from a four-month high of 62.9
percent in May.
"By far the biggest source of the increase in
non-participants was people transitioning from employment to not
in the labor force," said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York. "Far fewer transitioned from unemployed to
not in the labor force."
Economists had forecast nonfarm payrolls rising 230,000 last
month and the unemployment rate dipping to 5.4 percent.
Average hourly earnings were unchanged as mining and
manufacturing wages fell. However, manufacturing overtime
touched a four-month high in June. Average hourly earnings
increased 2.0 percent in the 12 months through June,
decelerating from 2.3 percent in May.
Anecdotal evidence and other measures of wage growth suggest
paychecks are getting fatter.
State and local governments have raised the minimum wage and
surveys show entry-level wages for new college graduates are
rising. In addition, Walmart, the nation's largest
private employer, has announced wage increases twice this year.
Though construction payrolls were unchanged in June,
construction spending hit a more than 6-1/2-year-high in May.
Residential construction, building permits and new home sales
are all at cycle highs.
"With housing showing so much forward momentum, we find it
hard to accept that not a single net new person was hired in the
construction industry," said Bernard Baumohl, chief global
economist at The Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New
Jersey.
NOT ALL BAD
There were, however, some encouraging signs in the
employment report. Though the participation rate tumbled last
month, other labor market measures that Fed officials are eyeing
as they contemplate raising interest rates for the first time
since 2006 improved significantly.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell to 10.5
percent, the lowest since July 2008, from 10.8 percent in May.
The number of discouraged workers in June was the lowest
since October 2008. In addition, the number of long-term
unemployed continued to fall, touching its lowest level since
late September 2008. Americans are also experiencing shorter
spells of unemployment.
Last month, factory jobs increased 4,000, adding to a 7,000
gain in May. Retail payrolls rose a solid 32,900 and temporary
help, a potential harbinger of future permanent hiring,
increased 19,800 jobs, the most since December.
The mining sector, however, lost 3,000 more jobs because of
layoffs in the energy industry. But the pace of declines is
slowing. The sector shed 18,000 jobs in May.
Oil-field companies, including Schlumberger, Baker
Hughes and Halliburton, have announced thousands
of job cuts after a more than 60 percent plunge in crude oil
prices last year.
