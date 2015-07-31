(Adds consumer sentiment, regional factory data, updates
markets)
* Employment cost index rises 0.2 percent in second quarter
* Increase smallest since series started in 1982
* Labor costs rise 2.0 percent in 12 months through June
* Consumer sentiment dips in July, Midwest factories humming
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. labor costs in the
second quarter recorded their smallest increase in 33 years as
workers earned less in commissions and bonuses, in what appeared
to be a temporary wage growth setback against the backdrop of
diminishing labor market slack.
The surprisingly smaller rise reported by the Labor
Department on Friday did little to temper expectations that the
Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates later this year.
The job market is fast approaching full employment.
"Labor market fundamentals are improving, job openings are
at record highs, and slack on a steady downtrend. This is
precisely how the Fed will interpret this report, even if the
numbers here are atrocious," said Eric Green, chief economist at
TD Securities in New York.
The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor
costs, edged up 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the Labor
Department said. That was the smallest gain since the series
started in the second quarter of 1982 and followed a 0.7 percent
rise in the first quarter.
The weakness in compensation was concentrated in sales,
information and wholesale trade, occupations where workers are
likely to receive incentive pay. Commissions and bonuses helped
lift worker compensation at the start of the year.
Excluding commissions, compensation was up 0.6 percent in
both the first and second quarters, according to TD Securities.
Economists had forecast the employment cost index, widely
viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better
measures of labor market slack, rising 0.6 percent in the second
quarter.
At 5.3 percent, the unemployment rate is close to the 5.0
percent to 5.2 percent range that most Fed officials consider
consistent with full employment.
That tightening of the labor market, which is expected to
eventually translate into faster wage growth, has helped to hold
consumer sentiment at lofty levels over the past eight months.
SENTIMENT STILL HIGH
In a separate report, the University of Michigan's consumer
sentiment index slipped to 93.1 in July from 96.1 in June.
Still, the index was up 13.8 percent compared to July of last
year.
Households expected their incomes to rise over the next two
years, in sharp contrast with another confidence survey
published earlier this week that had suggested a deterioration
in consumers' perceptions of the labor market.
"On balance, the Michigan survey suggests that consumer
sentiment remains broadly stable," said Jesse Hurwitz, an
economist at Barclays in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street were marginally higher, while the
dollar fell against a basket of currencies. Prices for
longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt rose.
In the second quarter, wages and salaries, which account for
70 percent of employment costs, rose 0.2 percent. That was also
the smallest increase on record and followed a 0.7 percent
increase in the first quarter.
Private sector compensation failed to rise for the first
time on record. Compensation in the services sector nudged up
0.1 percent in the second quarter after rising 0.6 percent in
the prior period.
Compensation in the goods producing sector rose a solid 0.7
percent after increasing 0.5 percent in the first quarter.
"If we took this as a sign of things to come in the labor
market, we might have to rethink the timing and pace of Fed rate
hikes. However, this report seems to be out of tune with other
indicators and anecdotal evidence," said John Ryding, chief
economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
In the 12 months through June, labor costs rose 2.0 percent,
the smallest 12-month increase since last year and a further
slip below the 3 percent threshold that economists say is needed
to bring inflation closer to the Fed's 2 percent medium-term
target.
Benefits rose 0.1 percent in the second quarter, but
economists said that was mostly because of changes to the
definition of retirement benefits.
A third report from MNI Chicago showed factory activity in
the Midwest jumped to a six-month high in July. The Chicago
Business Barometer rose to 54.7, the first gain since April,
from June's reading of 49.4. A reading above 50 indicates
expansion in the region's manufacturing sector.
Both production and new orders expanded at the fastest pace
since the beginning of the year. A special survey question on
wage growth showed that 40 percent of respondents said wages had
grown by 1 percent to 2 percent over the past year.
About 19 percent of respondents reported wages were up 3
percent to 4 percent and nearly a quarter said that wage growth
was unchanged over the year.
