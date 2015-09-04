(Updates with closing market prices)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 U.S. job growth slowed in
August, but the unemployment rate dropped to a near 7-1/2-year
low and wages accelerated, keeping alive prospects of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month after an
upwardly revised gain of 245,000 in July, the Labor Department
said on Friday. August's gain was the smallest in five months as
the factory sector lost the most jobs since July 2013.
The jobs count, however, may have been tarnished by a
statistical fluke that has often led to sharp upward revisions
to payroll figures for August after initial weak readings.
Indicating the hiring slowdown was likely not reflective of
the economy's true health, the jobless rate fell two-tenths of a
point to 5.1 percent, its lowest level since April 2008.
In addition, payrolls data for June and July were revised to
show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported, bringing
the average job gains for the past three months to a solid
221,000. Average hourly earnings increased 8 cents, the biggest
rise in seven months and the length of the average workweek also
expanded.
"The payrolls data is certainly good enough to allow for a
Fed rate hike in September," said Alan Ruskin, global head of
currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. "The big
question is still whether financial market volatility will
scupper the plans."
Stocks on Wall Street, which could be pressured by higher
rates, ended down more than 1 percent. Prices for U.S.
government debt rose, while the dollar fell marginally against a
basket of currencies.
While the mixed report did little to alter views that the
U.S. economy remains vibrant despite volatile global financial
markets and slowing Chinese growth, it could further complicate
the Fed's decision at a policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
In the wake of a recent global equities sell-off, financial
markets significantly scaled back bets on a September rate hike
over the past month. But Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told
CNBC last week it was too early to decide whether the stock
market rout had made an increase less compelling.
"With this jobs report ... the Federal Reserve finds itself
in a real uncertainty jam," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
MISSING FORECASTS
Economists in a Reuters survey had forecast nonfarm payrolls
increasing by 220,000 last month, but they had also warned that
the model used to smooth the data for seasonal fluctuations is
often thrown off at the start of a new school year.
They said the data could be further muddied because of a
typically low response rate from employers to the government's
payroll surveys in August.
But the evidence of a tightening labor market added to a
string of upbeat data, including figures on automobile sales and
housing, that has suggested the economy was moving ahead with
strong momentum after growing at a robust 3.7 percent annual
rate in the second quarter.
The decline in the unemployment rate brought it into the
range that most Fed officials think is consistent with a low but
steady rate of inflation, and would likely bolster their
expectation that a pick-up in wages will help lift inflation
toward their 2 percent target.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell to 10.3
percent, the lowest level since June 2008.
In August, construction payrolls rose 3,000 on top of the
7,000 jobs added in July. Mining and logging employment fell by
10,000 jobs, the eighth straight monthly decline.
The sector has shed 90,000 jobs so far this year, with
industries that support mining activity accounting for 80
percent of the drop. Oilfield giants Schlumberger and
Halliburton and many others in the oil and gas industry
have announced thousands of job cuts this year.
Manufacturing payrolls slid 17,000 as sharp declines at
metals, machinery and food industries offset a solid increase in
employment in the automobile sector.
The 0.3 percent increase in hourly earnings left them 2.2
percent above their year-ago level, still well below the 3.5
percent growth rate economists consider healthy.
Aggregate weekly hours rose 0.4 percent, the largest gain
since November. The combination of more hours and higher
earnings left workers with a 0.7 percent increase in their
take-home wages.
Some analysts think average hourly earnings are being held
back by falling wages in oil field services.
But a tighter labor market and decisions by several state
and local governments to raise the minimum wage should
eventually translate into faster earnings growth.
A number of retailers, including Walmart, Target
and TJX Cos, have increased pay for hourly
workers since the start of the year.
"Regardless of which meeting this year the Fed begins to
raise rates, next year we expect core inflation to surprise on
the upside, forcing the Fed into tightening policy more
aggressively than the markets currently anticipate," said Paul
Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
