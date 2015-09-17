(Adds Yellen comments on housing, updates markets to close)
* Weekly jobless claims fall to eight-week low
* Building permits rise 3.5 percent in August
* Housing starts fall 3 percent, still above 1 million units
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The number of Americans
filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week
to the lowest level in eight weeks, suggesting the labor market
continued to strengthen despite the recent tightening in
financial market conditions.
While other data on Thursday showed housing starts fell for
a second straight month in August, they remained above the one
million-unit mark, which signals a housing market growing at a
solid clip. In addition, building permits rose last month.
The signs of a firming economy are supportive of an interest
rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this year, after the U.S.
central bank kept borrowing costs near zero on Thursday, citing
concerns about the global economy.
"Speculation will now shift to December as the next most
likely month for U.S. rates to start rising," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit in London.
"The 'data dependent' Fed will want to see further robust
nonfarm payroll growth between now and then as well as
indications that the pace of economic growth is not wilting
under the pressure of China's slowdown."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 264,000 for the week ended Sept.
12, the Labor Department said.
That was the best reading since the week ended July 18, when
claims hit their lowest level since 1973. It was the 28th
straight week that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold,
which is usually associated with a strengthening labor market.
The dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro on the
Fed's rate decision, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt
rallied. Stocks on Wall Street ended lower in volatile trade.
Concerns about growth in China and other emerging market
economies ignited volatility in financial markets. The ensuing
drop in equity prices, further dollar gains and a widening of
risk spreads caused some tightening in financial conditions.
FIRMING LABOR MARKET
The claims data covered the period during which the
government surveyed employers for the nonfarm payrolls portion
of the September employment report. Claims fell 13,000 between
the August and September survey weeks, suggesting some pickup in
job growth after a slowdown in August.
Labor market conditions are tightening, with record high job
openings. At a 7-1/2-year low of 5.1 percent, the unemployment
rate is within the range most Fed officials think is consistent
with a low but steady rate of inflation.
In a press conference after the rate decision, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen acknowledged the labor market improvement, but said
some cyclical weakness likely remains.
In a second report, the Commerce Department said
groundbreaking for new homes dropped 3.0 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.13 million units last month.
Despite the fall, which reflected declines in
groundbreaking on single and multifamily projects, starts
remained above a one million-unit pace for the fifth straight
month. Building permits increased 3.5 percent last month to a
1.17 million-unit pace, after declining 15.5 percent in July.
"The small dip in August housing starts is minor considering
the sustained momentum we've seen in housing overall in 2015,"
said Bill Banfield, vice president at Quicken Loans in Detroit.
"When you couple the slow but steady rise in single-family
unit construction with an increase in builder confidence, it's
further support that housing is returning to its place as a
major player in driving economic growth."
The firming labor market has unleashed pent-up demand for
housing, especially among young adults. A report on Wednesday
showed confidence among homebuilders advancing to a near decade
high in September.
Yellen said the housing market should be doing even better.
"Housing starts are below levels that seem consistent with
underlying demographics especially in an economy that's creating
jobs and we have lots of people who are still doubled up and
demand for housing should be there and should materialize as the
job market improves and income growth improves," she said.
In August, groundbreaking for single-family homes, which
accounts for the largest share of the market, fell 3.0 percent.
Single-family home building in the South, where most of the home
construction takes place, rose 9.2 percent to the highest level
since December 2007.
Starts for the volatile multifamily segment also fell 3.0
percent. Single-family building permits rose 2.8 percent in
August to their highest level since January 2008. Multi-family
building permits rose 4.7 percent.
A third report showed manufacturing continued to struggle
against the headwinds of a strong dollar and soft global demand.
The Philadelphia Fed said its business activity index fell
to minus 6.0 in September from positive 8.3 in August. A reading
below zero indicates contraction in the region's manufacturing.
