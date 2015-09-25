(Adds PMI, consumer sentiment, economists' comments)
* GDP expands at 3.9 pct pace in Q2
* Consumption revised up on services spending
* Economists see economy on track for 2015 rate hike
* Services growth, consumer sentiment ease in Sept
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. economy expanded
more than previously estimated in the second quarter on stronger
consumer spending and construction, backing the case for an
interest rate rise before the end of the year despite data
sounding a note of caution for September.
The Commerce Department said on Friday gross domestic
product rose at a 3.9 percent annual pace in the April-June
quarter, up from the 3.7 percent pace reported last month.
The data supports the case that the U.S. economy may be
gaining enough strength to withstand an increase in benchmark
interest rates from record low levels despite growing concerns
about the global economy.
Still, many economists are expecting a cooler pace of growth
in the third quarter, a view bolstered by separate data showing
slower growth in services and a drop in consumer sentiment in
September.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week held off on hiking rates,
but Fed Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open to an increase
this year in a speech on Thursday night, as long as inflation
remains stable and growth is strong enough to boost employment.
"There are a lot of things to like about the domestic side
of the economy for the second half of the year despite all the
global malaise," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "If the domestic economy holds in
there, (Fed policymakers) are going to hike in December."
Second-quarter growth, which beat expectations in a Reuters
poll for the third GDP reading to be unchanged at 3.7 percent,
was bolstered by higher consumer spending, mainly on services
like healthcare and transport.
Treasury debt prices extended losses and the dollar hit a
fresh five-week high against a basket of currencies on the
second-quarter figures, although U.S. stock index futures pared
some gains after the September data was released.
The preliminary Purchasing Managers Index for the services
sector from Markit slipped to 55.6 in September from the final
56.1 reading in August. A reading over 50 signals expansion in
economic activity.
"The survey data point to sustained steady expansion of the
U.S. economy at the end of the third quarter, but various
warning lights are now flashing brighter, meaning growth may
continue to weaken in coming months," said Chris Williamson,
chief economist at Markit.
The University of Michigan's final reading on consumer
sentiment for September slipped to 87.2 from 91.9 in August,
although it was higher than expectations.
STRONGER BASE
But the stronger consumer spending and a smaller inventory
build reported for the second quarter are a good sign for growth
in the July-September period.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was revised up to a 3.6 percent
growth pace from the 3.1 percent rate reported in August, helped
by cheap gasoline prices and relatively higher house prices
boosting household wealth.
Revised construction spending data helped to push up the
headline figure, with non-residential fixed investment expanding
4.1 percent in the quarter. Business investment on structures
was revised upwards along with residential fixed investment.
The revisions to second-quarter growth also reflected a
smaller accumulation of inventories than earlier estimated,
reducing the chance that a sharp unwinding in inventories would
drag on growth.
"For the Fed, the forward-looking part is most important and
the one positive take-away is inventory contribution," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities.
"There had been quite a bit of fear that strong inventory
building in Q2 would be unwound in Q3. It actually shows GDP
should be a little firmer in the next quarter, but not by a
whole lot."
After-tax corporate profits were also stronger in the second
quarter than previously thought. Profits after tax with
inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments showed a
2.6 percent rebound from a slump in late 2014 and early 2015.
